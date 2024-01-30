Anjanette Abayari finds faith and family bliss

On what advice would Anjanette Abayari give to her 18-year-old self: ‘That I have more worth than I think I do. If I could only see myself the way God sees me, well, for the longest time, I didn’t realize that worth.’

Anjanette Abayari exuded an extraordinary aura of calm when we met in L.A. a couple of weeks ago. It has been a long time since we last saw each other, so it was nice catching up with her during my brief stay in California.

Anjanette, also known as AJ, became a household name after winning the Binibining Pilipinas-Universe in 1991 but, unfortunately, relinquished her title later that year over her non-Filipino citizenship and residency issues. Her parents are Filipinos who hail from Iloilo but are long-time residents of the United States of America where AJ grew up. Hence, AJ flew back to the land of milk and honey after her stint in the beauty pageant but came back to the Philippines a year after to carve a niche in the acting scene.

I handled AJ’s showbiz career for several years. That’s why our partnership as talent manager-artist eventually blossomed into a beautiful friendship.

Cineastes best remember the former actress and beauty queen for her portrayal as the superheroine Darna in the 1994 film Mars Ravelo’s “Darna! Ang Pagbabalik” under the helm of Peque Gallaga.

Below are excerpts of our conversation. Read on.

How are you?

“I feel very blessed because the Lord blessed me with a good life, the right partner, and my children (Aiden and Ashton) are healthy. I’m settled.”

We know the tough times that you went through. Was there a time when you didn’t understand what was going on with your life?

“Yes, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know where to go. I just wanted to hide and that’s why I came here because this is where I grew up. There (in the Philippines), I only have a few friends — very few, and I just wanted to be me — the non-celebrity that I was.”

What do you miss about showbiz?

“I miss dancing the most. I miss my friends like you, and I miss hanging out with you.”

What do you do when you feel that urge to dance?

“Oh, yeah, I dance, and if I also have this urge to sing, the microphone has been already set up (at home). You know my love for singing, Boy. I have a very musically inclined family like my son is a piano prodigy. I have two kids — one is 16 years old (Aiden) and the other one is 13 (Ashton). My 16-year-old son has a good singing voice. He’s a crooner of mostly Frank Sinatra songs. The youngest, he knows how to play the piano. Although he’s never taken piano lessons, he can play everything. He can play classical, he’s amazing. Hindi nag-mana sa akin (laughs). But I know how to play the keyboards while singing a song.

During my interview with Anjanette, also known as AJ, whose showbiz career in the Philippines I handled for several years.

“During the pandemic, we were stuck in the house 24/7, so I told my kids that I want them to have something to learn because I don’t want us to be stagnant. I told them Bible verses from A to Z, and I said, ‘I’m gonna learn how to play a keyboard,’ so I practiced and practiced.”

I’m happy with the way you are today. Let’s talk about your partner — evangelist, preacher and teacher Gary Pangan — and how he changed your life.

“He’s an answered prayer. They used to say na kapag na-meet mo siya (the guy meant for you), malalaman at malalaman mo. I never believed in that until I met him. It’s really true.”

Did he know who you were then?

“He had no idea who I was. He only found out when we went on a cruise to Alaska because, from the first day that we got there, he wondered why there were so many people, specifically Filipinos, approaching me for pictures. He was like, ‘Why do they know you?’ He didn’t know (my being a celebrity in the Philippines) until that time (laughs).

“Through him, I learned a lot of things. I’ve learned that God is the reason for everything in my life that’s happening in my life. Because of him, I learned how to become closer again to God.”

Are there people, whenever they see you, still call you, “Darna”?

“Yeah, I was like a household name for a while kasi araw-araw nasa TV ako when I first started.”

How was the technology when you did “Darna”?

“I think that was the beginning. It was the first movie that was brought to Hong Kong for technology kaya medyo sketchy pa. I was in a steel harness so you have to be physically fit. So, I understand why some of them get hurt kasi kailangan talaga fit ka and you have to be prepared physically. Luckily, I was very fit at that time. I did a lot of aerobics that helped me convince direk Peque to do my own stunts kasi ayoko ng stunt double.”

Aside from “Darna,” what’s your favorite movie?

“‘Ang S’yota kong Balikbayan’ with Fernando Poe Jr. That’s my favorite of all. He was the best and I could ask him anything. He advised me about being a celebrity, being a new star. He was very down to earth. I learned a lot from him.

“You know, ‘yung mga sikat na sikat like FPJ and (Comedy King) Dolphy, sila ‘yung pinaka-humble. I worked with Dolphy in ‘Aringkingking (Ang Bodyguard Kong Sexy).’ I played his bodyguard.”

Your thoughts on your controversial Bb. Pilipinas win?

“What could have I done differently? There was not much I could have done differently because what happened was not in my control. I could have gotten there earlier and had been there for the six-month residency (requirement) which was the whole point of the controversy. I think it was just meant to happen that way.”

What’s the most important lesson you learned from being a beauty queen?

“Well, being a beauty queen is all about the first impression. So, it’s all about appearances that even if you don’t feel confident, even if you don’t feel or know what you’re doing, you have to just project the confidence. You’ll get there but you have to show confidence because people expect a certain kind of person as a Binibining Pilipina. There’s a persona involved and if you want to be a beauty queen, you have to project that persona. Fake it till you make it, that’s what they say (laughs).

“Being a beauty queen also means you are a role model.”

If your children were to ask you for one piece of advice on love, what would you tell your boys?

“I would tell them to follow their hearts but they have to love someone who loves you back and God has to be in the picture or else it won’t work, it will never last.”

What advice would you give to your 18-year-old self?

“That I have more worth than I think I do. If I could only see myself the way God sees me, well, for the longest time, I didn’t realize that worth.

“If you’re not appreciated in one place, don’t stay there. Move to a place where they will see your talents and appreciate you for who you are and your value.”

How do you pray?

“I pray any time of the day and it’s not that I have to be on my knees. I’ve learned that God listens all the time. He’s with me, you know the Holy Spirit dwells in us, so he is always with me. So, all I have to do is talk to Him.

“My prayers are conversations like, ‘Lord, am I doing this right? If not, please let me know.’ That’s how it is. If you sit still long enough, you will hear Him. If you sit still long enough to allow yourself to hear Him, you’ll have the answer. The answer is there either through a phone call or something you hear or just something that happens, that’s an answer. You have to be still. In Psalm 46:10, He says, ‘Be still, and know that I am God.’”