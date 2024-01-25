''Yung nagpapasaya sa puso ko': Kylie Padilla admits new relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla admitted her relationship with the man seen with her in a video taken in a mall.

In a TikTok video by celebrity fitness coach Francis Simon, the coach asked Kylie who is the viral man in the trending video.

"Meron akong itatanong, nagkakagulo kasi ang lahat, nagtatalo sila, e. Sino ba 'yung kasama mo sa mall, 'yung nakaputi at long hair?” Francis asked Kylie.

"Ah, ayun ba? (Siya) 'yung nagpapasaya sa puso ko. 'Yun 'yon,” Kylie answered.

Francis then asked "Kilala ko ba 'yon?"

"Ay, parang kilala mo, kuya. Parang kamukha mo nga e," Kylie answered.

Kylie was recently spotted holding hands with a long-haired man in a mall.

Reports said that it was tattoo artist Jinno John Simon, Francis' brother.

It can be recalled that last January 2023, Kylie posted an Instagram video showing her spending the new year with Jinno.

Kylie also shared videos on her Instagram Stories and feeds of her sojourn in Thailand. Most of the videos featured her visiting temples and scenic locations.

Many Internet users, however, noticed that in some of her videos, there is a man whose limbs are inked with tattoos but whose face is not shown.

