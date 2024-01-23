Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Luis Manzano shared the teaser of the ABS-CBN shelved teleserye "Alta" starring an all-star cast.

In his Instagram account, Luis posted the video starring him, Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, Diether Ocampo, Zanjoe Marudo and Angelica Panganiban.

"Alta - ang teleseryeng di natuloy," Luis captioned the post.

"Di pa ko nakakabitaw sa character hanggang ngayon," he added.

Last September 2020, the TV series' writer G3 San Diego explained on Instagram why the teleserye didn't push through.

"I really wanted to parang expose the wealth of narratives in the world of the high society. The complexities and all the relationships, and it all started because I read this story about Carolyn Kennedy and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. Kasi gusto ko ang focal point ng kwento is the relationship of Gretchen to her brother,” G3 said.

“Sayang noh? Very dark kasi sya kaya maraming naging problema kasi yung kwento. Parang sabi nila ‘nako di yan magegets ng masa kasi sobrang dark,” the writer added.

