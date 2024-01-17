^

Janno Gibbs explains Japan trip days after dad Ronaldo Valdez died

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 7:08pm
Janno Gibbs explains Japan trip days after dad Ronaldo Valdez died
Janno Gibbs together with his father, Ronaldo Valdez
Janno Gibbs via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Janno Gibbs explained that he and his family are still in the consoling stage, and that was the reason they felt the need to be with each other to spend the holidays in Japan. 

During the press conference for his directorial debut "Itutumba Ka ng Tatay Ko," the actor explained about the recent trip abroad that raised some eyebrows. He and his family flew to Japan just three days after his father, Ronaldo Valdez, was found dead last December 17. 

In a story published on pep.ph, Janno said that their Japan trip was long scheduled, and admitted that it helped their family cope with the loss of a loved one. 

"That travel, which got some bashing also, sabi ng iba parang nagsasaya agad after, but that was a scheduled trip which, noong una, one of my kids said, 'Wag na nating ituloy dahil nangyari ito.'

"Sabi ko, 'Hindi. The more we should go through with it. Ituloy natin because we need it para makahinga. Para makalayo sa mga tsismis and everything.' It helped a lot," the actor said. 

The actor-comedian revealed that he and his family find comfort in each other's presence, thus they are choosing to spend time with each other. 

"Medyo sa ngayon, hanggang ngayon, hindi kami puwedeng mapag-isa so kailangan kung nasaan 'yung isa, dadamayan, sasamahan mo.

“Hindi pa kami… wala pa kami sa stage na 'yon. So, hindi pa kami puwedeng mag-isa. Kailangan magkakasama kami,” he shared. 

Janno said that his upcoming film was the first time that he directed his late father. He had been talking about this concept since Ronaldo stayed with him for almost a year. 

Last Monday, January 15, Janno held a press conference with his legal counsel Atty. Lorna Kapunan regarding the passing of his father.

They asked for public apology from the Philippine National Police and the officers who handled the investigation. 

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) issued its apology last Monday night. 

“The QCPD extends its sincere apologies to the Gibbs family regarding the recent incident wherein a member of our police force inappropriately took a video of the late Mr. Ronaldo Valdez.

“We acknowledge the gravity of this lapse in judgment of some of our personnel, and we deeply regret any distress this may have caused,” the QCPD said in its statement. 

RELATED: QCPD apologizes to Ronaldo Valdez's family over leaked video

JANNO GIBBS

RONALDO VALDEZ
