QCPD apologizes to Ronaldo Valdez's family over leaked video

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police Department issued a public apology to the family of Ronaldo Valdez due to the circulation of a leaked video showing the late actor's body.

Valdez passed away last December 17 at the age of 76. His death was confirmed by his son, fellow actor and singer Janno Gibbs.

The video in question, which sees Valdez's bloodied body with a gun in hand, as well as other sensitive information, were leaked online without the authorization of his family.

A legal representative for Gibbs, Atty. Lorna Kapuna, yesterday released a statement on behalf of her client, demanding the Philippine National Police (PNP) and officers directly involved in the incident to publicly apologize "for the breach of trust and the trauma caused" to the Gibbs family.

"Such negligent handling of the investigation, and the consequent media attacks against the family caused immense emotional distress," the statement read. "Such reckless actions of certain individuals in leaking sensitive information are deeply alarming — not just for the family, but for society as a whole."

Related: Ronaldo Valdez's family demands public apology from PNP

Some hours later, the QCPD released its own statement to apologize to the Gibbs family over the inappropiate actions done by some of its officers.

"Tayo ay taos-pusong humihingi ng paumanhin sa lahat ng pamilya [at] sa kanilang mga kaibigan dahil sa... sakit na naidulot noong paglabas ng video," said QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan.

The QCPD said that swift and decisive action is being undertaken and the personnel involved will face appropriate administrative charges for their actions, also noting their behavior "is not reflective of the values" upheld in the police district.

Maranan said five officers were identified to be involved in the incident. Complaints for grave misconduct and serious irregularity in the performance of duty were filed against them in internal affairs.

The official further said criminal charges have been prepared against the four identified civilians for uploading the unauthorized video on social media and they are only waiting for the decision of the Gibbs family, having already spoken to Gibbs over the phone.

In the previously mentioned statement, the Gibbs family would not pursue further legal actions against the responsible police officers, but made no mention about the supposed individuals who leaked the video.

RELATED: Janno Gibbs claps back at netizen questioning his mourning for dad Ronaldo Valdez