Herlene Budol turns 'convo' scandal into 'Kain Tayo' single, music video

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Herlene Budol is set to release the music video of her song "Kain Tayo."

In her Instagram account, Herlene posted a behind-the-scene shoot of the music video.

"Photoshoot muna at excited ako sa mga upcoming project at bagong endorsement para sa 2024," she captioned the post.

"Kaya abangan nyo mga KaSquammy, KaHiponatics at KaBudol ko dyan ang MUSIC VIDEO na nag lalapit na - 'KAIN TAYO'," she added.

It can be recalled that Herlene was involved in a viral alleged screenhot message to her "Magandang Dilag" co-star Rob Gomez, which included the words "kain tayo."

Herlene, however, defended herself.

“‘Yung batuhan ng mga script para pang kabisado sa mga linyahan ay nahaluan ng mga joke at one liner tulad ng salitang 'kain' ganyan na agad ang tingin nyo sa akin," she said.

