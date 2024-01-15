'We're fantastic': Jerico Rosales denies breakup with Kim Jones

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jericho Rosales denied rumors that he and wife Kim Jones have separated.

In a report by PEP, Jericho said that he didn't want to talk about his personal life.

"No comment because it's not the place. I never really talk about my relationships but we're happy, we're good," he said.

"Kim and I, we're amazing, we're fantastic," he added.

When asked how is his love life right now, Jericho said: "Good, great, amazing, fantastic."

Jericho and Kim shut down speculations that they broke up after they attended the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball together last September 2023.

Jericho and Kim were more than happy to be attending the long-delayed return of the ball and were excited to rekindle some old friendships.

"It feels so good, we have so many good memories here. Seeing everyone together again is so much fun. To kiss and hug everyone we haven't seen since before the pandemic," Kim told Philstar.com, which Jericho reciprocated by saying, "We're just excited, we just want to see everyone now."

RELATED: Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023