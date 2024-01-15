'Please stop': Patrick Sugui denies wife Aeriel Garcia's involvement in Daniel Padilla's alleged affairs

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Patrick Sugui quickly denied allegations that his wife Aeriel Garcia was one of the girls that got involved with Daniel Padilla.

In his X account, Patrick said that they didn’t know where the rumors came from.

“We don’t know where all of this is coming from. But I can assure you guys, my wife has nothing to do with this,” he said.

“'Yung 'di nila pag attend sa wedding namin before, naclear na namin 'yung reason kung bakit di sila nakapunta. Stop making false accusations please,” he added.

We dont know where all of this is coming from. But i can assure you guys, my wife has nothing to do with this????



Yung di nila pag attend sa wedding namin before, naclear na namin yung reason kung bakit di sila nakapunta.



Stop making false accusations please.

Were trying to … — Patrick Sugui (@patsugui) January 12, 2024

In another post, Patrick asked the public to spare them from the controversy surrounding the alleged cheating of Daniel to Kathryn Bernardo.

“We’re trying to live a quiet life so please stop,” he said.

“I’m only talking kasi nadawit nanaman name ng wife ko. There’s no truth to this. Thats all. Salamat,” he added.

He also answered social media users’ comment that he needs to be quiet.

“'Pag di nagsalita, guilty daw… pag nagsalita naman, ang ingay ko daw. Ano ba talaga. Bahala kayo diyan,” he said.

Prior to this, Kathryn’s sister Kaye posted a cryptic post in her social media accounts.

In her Facebook account, Kaye posted a reel wherein there's a text that said, "We know what you did last summer."

She captioned the post with: "2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023... and the very first one that I know (2014)."

Social media users speculated that Kaye was pertaining to the years Daniel Padilla allegedly cheated on Kathryn, although these were not yet verified.

