Actress Valeen Montenegro marries non-showbiz boyfriend Riel Manuel on January 12, 2024 in Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Valeen Montenegro tied the knot with her non-showbiz fiance Riel Manuel on Friday, January 12, in Makati.

Photos and videos of the "Bubble Gang" star surfaced on social media, mostly uploaded by wedding guests.

Her "Bubble Gang" co-stars posted some photos and videos from Valeen's wedding on their Instagram stories.

Ashley Rivera posted the photo of the newlyweds by the altar and captioned it, "Mabuhay ang bagong kasal."

Chariz Solomon posted a video of sharing kisses right after the wedding ceremony. She also posted a group picture of the guests, which included their fellow "Bubble Gang" co-stars Michael V and Lovely Abella.

She and Valeen are known for their sketch segment "Balitang Ina" on the longest-running comedy gag show "Bubble Gang."

Valeen announced her engagement to Riel in November 2022.

