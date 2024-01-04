^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo celebrates New Year in Thailand after breakup with Daniel Padilla

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 10:43am
Kathryn Bernardo celebrates New Year in Thailand after breakup with Daniel Padilla
Kathryn Bernardo posted a series of photos with her family enjoying Thailand.
Kathryn Bernardo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo spent the New Year with her family in Thailand. 

In her Instagram account, Kathryn posted a series of photos with her family enjoying in the country. 

"Day 1 in BKK and tummy’s already feeling happy! Can’t stop, won’t stop," she captioned the post. 

In another post, Kathryn shared all the bowls of Tom Yum she ate during the trip. 

"Sharing a quick recap of all the bowls of tomyum that kept me busy during this trip... because why not?!" she wrote. 

Kathryn has been going to Thailand many times. She loves elephants, and she and ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla always traveled to Thailand to see elephants in the wild. 

In fact, they celebrated their 10th year anniversarry enjoying the moment with elephants in Chiang Mai.

“Celebrated our special day in the most unforgettable way possible and enjoyed every minute of it,” Kathryn wrote. 

“You know how much this trip means to me and how much I looove elephants, so without a question, you agreed to do this again with me right away. All you said to me was ‘kahit san mo gusto love, susunod ako after ng trabaho ko',” she added. 

