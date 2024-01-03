Vilma Santos aims for challenging roles, offers wisdom to MMFF winner Cedrick Juan

MANILA, Philippines — "Star For All Seasons" Vilma Santos expressed her desire to take on challenging movie roles similar to her impactful performances in films such as "Sister Stella L," "Bata, Bata Pano Ka Ginawa" and "Dekada 70."

During her interview with entertainment columnist and radio host Gorgy Rula on DZRH, Vilma revealed that she already has a lineup of films scheduled for this year.

“Modesty aside, may mga nakalatag naman sa akin ngayon. Pero, I’m still thinking. Nothing is final at this point in time. I’m looking forward to do at least kahit one movie," she said.

“Pero, I’m dreaming to do another ano siguro, like 'Sister Stella L', 'Bata, Bata Paano ka Ginawa'. I’m dreaming to do another 'Dekada 70', 'yung mga ganu’n. Kahit isa lang."

“Nami-miss ko uli yung mga ganu’ng klaseng pelikula."

Vilma also shared some advice with Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Actor Cedrick Juan.

“Ang importante, just love your career, and it will love you back. Every day is a learning process. Hindi ibig sabihin na nanalo na tayo ng award, we are the best. Hindi, eh. Every day is a learning process and you really to have to hone your craft. Hindi ka hihinto, kasi walang katapusan ‘yung matutunan natin," Vilma said.

“One thing I can share with you, ang labanan diyan, longevity e. Hanggang kailan ka tatagal. Iyun ang pinakaimportante. That’s why you really have to hone your craft and make sure you love your career," the seasoned actress added.

Vilma's MMFF entry "When I Met You In Tokyo" and Cedric's "GomBurZa" are still showing in cinemas nationwide.

