'Baka mapahiya sila': Sarah Lahbati's mom reacts to grandchildren's rumored DNA test

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Lahabati's mother Esther responded to a question of a netizen regarding the rumored DNA testing for her grandsons, Zion and Kai, to prove their paternal lineage to Richard Gutierrez.

Following Sarah's Christmas post featuring her sons, an Instagram user left a comment on her post.

"Bilang babae matatanggap ko siguro ung mga mali ng asawa ko pero ung ipa DNA test ung anak ko kc baka hindi daw anak ng asawa ko??? It's too much to bare," the user commented.

Esther explained the reason behind the anger towards Sarah in her response to the comment.

"Grabe! Bakit kaya galit sya kay Sarah? Eh hindi nga pinapayagan si Sarah na walang body guard ngayon na lang na yan nakakalabas kasama pa kami," Esther commented.

"Grabe! Sobrang seloso. Tapos magpapa DNA? Baka mapahiya sila," she added.

In a separate comment, Esther mentioned that Sarah and Richard have parted ways and are now co-parenting their children.

"Na kay Sarah sina Zion at Kai. Live na Live with the family of Sarah. Co parenting sila ng tatay," she said.

RELATED: 'Fake news': Sarah Lahbati denies insulting Annabelle Rama