^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 1:14pm
Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan
The Pangilinan family
Instagram / reallysharoncuneta

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and husband Kiko Pangilinan briefly got separated but they are back together. 

During her New Year's Day Instagram Live, Sharon said that her family is just like any other.

“And for the record, ain’t nothing wrong with any our brains. We good, we normal, we just got some emotions cause we real people. I love you all! Merry Christmas," she said. 

Kiko then interrupted saying: “Sabi ko nga lahat ng pamilya, lahat ng mag-asawa nangyayari ang tampuhan.”

Sharon admitted their past separation but mentioned they have reconciled and are now on good terms.

“Nag-away kami, naghiwalay kami tapos nagbati na kami, so okay na kami, okay?" she said. 

“That’s the meaning of all the messages I posted but I’ll clarify, the quotes, all the other posts were for people close to me that I think needed those posts. So, you always assume," she added. 

"Sharon and Kiko welcomed the New Year with their children, though KC Concepcion was not present.

“My Frankie is here, my pretty girls are here, no matter what you say, they are the most beautiful girls in the world. Each one with their own brand of beauty and that includes KC," Sharon said. 

“Wherever you are KC, we remember you, we miss you Kristina. I love you and see you,” she added. 

Frankie expressed, "I love you, Ate," followed by Kiko adding, "We love you."

RELATEDSharon Cuneta pens romantic letter for Kiko Pangilinan after 'pugot ulo' picture

vuukle comment

KIKO PANGILINAN

SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Actress Angelica Panganiban stepped into 2024 as a newlywed after tying the knot with partner Gregg Homan on Dec. 31, 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Family is and will always be love

Family is and will always be love

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Daza Christmas reunions were cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Fortunately, in 2023,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Death&rsquo;s Game stars open up on early career struggles, life lessons

Death’s Game stars open up on early career struggles, life lessons

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Seo In Guk and Park So Dam headline the South Korean reincarnation-themed drama Death’s Game, now streaming on Prime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jiggy Manicad begins 2024 with news comeback on TV5

Jiggy Manicad begins 2024 with news comeback on TV5

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
After a five-year hiatus from the news industry, Jiggy Manicad is set to debut this 2024 as the newest TV5 anchor, leaving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco wants to travel the world more with GF Maris Racal

Rico Blanco wants to travel the world more with GF Maris Racal

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Maris Racal’s biggest discovery this year about her boyfriend Rico Blanco was his sense of humor.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'The drought is over': Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla witness BFF Angelica Panganiban's wedding

'The drought is over': Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla witness BFF Angelica Panganiban's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Celebrities Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla attended the wedding of their best friend Angelica Panganiban to Gregg Homan. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why OPM &lsquo;owns&rsquo; Spotify

Why OPM ‘owns’ Spotify

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Nineteen of the Top 25 titles in the Spotify hit list are all by Filipino artists, including TONEEJAY’s convenience...
Entertainment
fbtw
Canadian rapper bbno$, Thai singer MILLI hope to do shows in Phl

Canadian rapper bbno$, Thai singer MILLI hope to do shows in Phl

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
88rising’s Thai singer and rapper MILLI’s part in the newly dropped single of dance-pop artist Party Pupils, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
GomBurZa ignites renewed interest about freedom

GomBurZa ignites renewed interest about freedom

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
After GomBurZa romped off with seven awards in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), including second Best Picture honors,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with