Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and husband Kiko Pangilinan briefly got separated but they are back together.

During her New Year's Day Instagram Live, Sharon said that her family is just like any other.

“And for the record, ain’t nothing wrong with any our brains. We good, we normal, we just got some emotions cause we real people. I love you all! Merry Christmas," she said.

Kiko then interrupted saying: “Sabi ko nga lahat ng pamilya, lahat ng mag-asawa nangyayari ang tampuhan.”

Sharon admitted their past separation but mentioned they have reconciled and are now on good terms.

“Nag-away kami, naghiwalay kami tapos nagbati na kami, so okay na kami, okay?" she said.

“That’s the meaning of all the messages I posted but I’ll clarify, the quotes, all the other posts were for people close to me that I think needed those posts. So, you always assume," she added.

"Sharon and Kiko welcomed the New Year with their children, though KC Concepcion was not present.

“My Frankie is here, my pretty girls are here, no matter what you say, they are the most beautiful girls in the world. Each one with their own brand of beauty and that includes KC," Sharon said.

“Wherever you are KC, we remember you, we miss you Kristina. I love you and see you,” she added.

Frankie expressed, "I love you, Ate," followed by Kiko adding, "We love you."

