'The drought is over': Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla witness BFF Angelica Panganiban's wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla attended the wedding of their best friend Angelica Panganiban to Gregg Homan.

In her Instagram account, Kim posted photos of the celebration.

"12-31-23 Witnessed a love that is everlasting, love that comes in perfect timing, love that is unconditional, and love that deserves to be felt by one another. Congratulations momsy @iamangelicap and @gregg_homan," Kim wrote.

"I felt blessed to witness this beautiful ceremony. I can’t miss this! Love you, Momsy Angge! Thank you, @gregg_homan for loving our momsy. Alagaan mo ang momsy namin forever."

"#ANGBEKI IS EXTRA EXTRA HAPPY!!! Momsy @bela, I am glad to experience this with you!" Kim said.

Angelica commented on Kim's post.

"Mahal kita sagad hanggang buto. Thank you sa lahat today momsy," she said.

Bela, meanwhile, complimented Kim with "You’re the best wedding buddy!!!"

Bela also posted a photo of the wedding in her Instagram account.

"The drought is over. Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Homan. The best day ever," she captioned her post.

Angelica and Gregg tied the knot last December 31 after announcing their engagement in October 2023. They welcomed their first baby Bean in September 2022.

