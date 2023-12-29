Marian Rivera makes Ivana Alawi cry in birthday prank video

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Marian Rivera had content creator-actress Ivana Alawi literally in tears, pulling off a birthday prank initiated by Ivana's younger sister Mona.

Ivana posted the video on her YouTube channel which began with a mukbang portion at Marian's home, with Mona feeding the questions to the two actresses.

The conversation was going well until Marian called out Ivana for being late, expanding on it in a dramatic tirade even after Ivana praised Marian as a person she looked up to for years.

At one point, Marian "complained" that only crabs were prepared, making Ivana ask for some rice. Marian later walked away and asked the video not be published, leaving an initially apologetic Ivana silent and holding back tears.

The vlog then "rewinds" to Mona and Marian planning the former to prank Ivana through intimidation and giving her attitude to the point of tears, which Mona defends was her and Ivana's love language — making each other cry.

As the video cuts back to a tearful Ivana, Marian rushed back to embrace the content creator-actress and admit to her it was all just a prank, which made Ivana cry all the more.

"Gusto ko tuloy sa swimming pool magtago. Shet, hindi naman kasi nagp-prank si Marian Rivera!" Ivana exclaimed as she wiped her tears away.

To make up for it, Marian brought out a cake as Ivana turned 27 years old last December 25, Christmas Day. Marian's husband Dingdong Dantes and their children Zia and Sixto also appeared to greet Ivana.

Ivana's "birthday wish" was never to be pranked by Marian, and vowed she and Mona would not prank again. — Video from Ivana Alawi's YouTube channel

