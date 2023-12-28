From K-pop to Rock Legends: The ultimate guide to Philippines biggest concerts in 2024

Apart from K-pop acts who have become regulars in the Philippines’ concert scene, more foreign and local pop and rock music artists will make some noise as well in the 2024 music scene with Coldplay, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, Janet Jackson, Incubus, and One Direction’s Niall Horan at the forefront.

Live Nation Philippines, Ovation Productions Inc., Wilbros Live, Pulp Live World, and other concerts and live event organizers have recently announced the music artists and groups that will come to the Philippines in 2024.

Super Junior’s Yesung will usher the year with his solo show dubbed Unfading Sense on Jan. 6 at the New Frontier Theater.

Themed Switch, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will mark its 39th season with a series of concerts on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, Mar. 8 and Apr. 19 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

K-pop boy group Seventeen will head to Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 for the Philippine leg of the Follow world tour. However, two of the 13 members of the boy band — Jeonghan and S. COUPS — will not be able to participate in the show to “focus on rehabilitation treatment and recovery” from their injuries.

Janet Jackson takes the centerstage at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Mar. 13, 2024.

Got7’s Mark Tuan will stage the Manila version of his The Other Side Asia Tour on Jan. 14 at the Skydome, SM North EDSA.

Almost a week after that, music enthusiasts can jam with British rock band Coldplay. They will bring their Music of the Spheres World Tour to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Jan. 19 and 20. Presented by Live Nation Philippines, Filipino singer jikamarie will be the opening act for Coldplay in the two-night event.

Also in Bulacan, K-pop boy band NCT 127 will hold its Neo City: The Unity tour at the Philippine Sports Stadium on Jan. 21.

Rounding up January’s music events are American dark pop-rock singer Melanie Martinez who will mount her Portals Tour on Jan. 23 at the World Trade Center; Korean group The Rose’s Dawn to Dusk Tour on Jan. 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum; ‘80s pop group The Jets on Jan. 26 and 27 at the Newport World Resorts in Pasay City; and American R&B artist Brent Faiyaz on Jan. 28 at the New Frontier Theater.

One Direction’s Niall Horan will put on his The Show Live on Tour at the SM MOA Arena on May 13, 2024.

In the month of love, the boys of K-pop sensation ENHYPEN will delight the fans with their Fate Tour in New Clark City Stadium on Feb. 3. They will be followed by Thai duo Scrubb (composed of Thawatpon Wongboonsiri and Torpong Chantabubpha) on Feb. 10 at the 123 Block Mandala Park, Nina at the Waterfront Hotel & Casino in Cebu City on Feb. 9 and Julie Fordham’s Valentine concert with Christian Bautista as guest on Feb. 16 at The Theater at Solaire.

Korea’s acoustic singer Sungha Jung will return to Manila to serenade Filipino audiences on Feb. 16 at the SM Skydome, SM City North Edsa.

Iconic ‘90s Filipino rock band Rivermaya will reunite for their Feb. 17 concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe of the Jonas Brothers will revisit the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena for their Celebrating Five Albums show on Feb. 22. The pop-rock trio’s upcoming concert is presented by Ovation Productions Inc.

Rico Blanco, juan karlos, The Itchyworms, and other local acts will headline the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival on Feb. 24 and 25 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Muntinlupa City.

Come March 1, Malaysian-Chinese crooner Eric Moo will perform live at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur will stage the Manila leg of his Space Shuttle No. 8 Asia Tour at the New Frontier Theater the next day.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will surely make the hearts of the audience flutter with his hits Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, Perfect, and other tracks at his + – = ÷ x tour show at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on Mar. 9.

Jack Johnson, Parcels, Jeff Bernat, grentperez, Paolo Sandejas, and other international and local music artists will grace the two-day Wanderland Music & Arts Festival event on Mar. 9 and 10 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Muntinlupa City.

The boys of K-pop sensation ENHYPEN will delight the fans with their Fate Tour in New Clark City Stadium on Feb. 3.

On Mar. 11 and 13, South Korea’s indie rock group wave to earth will stage the two-night The First Era Concert at the New Frontier Theater. Slash of Guns N’ Roses will carry out his The River is Rising tour in Manila at the same venue on Mar. 12, featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

On Mar. 13, you may opt to see Rod Stewart at the SM MOA Arena or Janet Jackson at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, both shows organized by Live Nation Philippines.

In addition to Philippines’ music session lineup is Malasimbo Music & Arts Festival that will happen in Puerto Galera on Mar. 15 and 17 with Ichika Nito, Dilaw, Blue Rats, and other featured artists as performers.

On the same day on Mar. 23, Korea’s band Xdinary Heroes will rock the New Frontier Theater while foreign metal bands Parkway Drive, Story of the Year, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Rolling Quartz, Prompts, and other bands will pump up the crowd at the PULP SUMMER SLAM XX: Worlds Collide at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City.

So far, only You’ve Got a Friend singer James Taylor and rock band Incubus have confirmed their Manila shows in the month of April — James on Apr. 8 at the SM MOA Arena and the latter on Apr. 25 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the months to follow, One Direction’s Niall Horan will put on his The Show Live on Tour at the SM MOA Arena on May 13 and K-pop girl group Ive on July 13 on the same location.

Meanwhile, Asian actors will hold their fan meetings in the country starting with Thai actor Ohm Pawat on Jan. 27 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier; South Korea’s star Park Hyung Sik on Feb. 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum; Girls’ Generation’s Yoona on Mar. 1; Ro Woon on Mar. 2 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum; and Cha Eun-Woo on Mar. 16.

The venues and other details for Yoona and Eun-Woo upcoming events will be disclosed soon.