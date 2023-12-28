Beauty Gonzalez on MMFF 2023 entry Kampon: ‘It’s more than what you see’

Beauty Gonzalez stars in the horror film Kampon, which is produced by Quantum Films and directed by King Palisoc. It’s now showing in cinemas nationwide as part of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival.

Beauty Gonzalez recognizes that there are people, if not all, who can easily predict a film narrative based solely on its trailer.

However, the actress reminds that one must not forget that there are also films that keep everyone guessing from beginning until the end. They prey on our human instinct to find answers to questions. Sometimes, it can feel so exasperating not to guess what’s going to happen next in the plot or how they’re going to end.

According to Beauty, such is the case in Kampon that she is starring in with Derek Ramsay.

“It’s more than what you see,” assured the actress on the plot twist of Kampon, one of the official film entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). When people see the trailer of a movie, they already know what the story is all about but in Kampon, what you see is not what you think it is.

“It’s a multi-layered story and it really depends on what your mood is that day as it triggers different emotions in your life. It’s a jumpscare. It’s a horror pero bawal dito ‘yung sumisigaw,” she added.

Produced by Quantum Films and directed by King Palisoc, Kampon was initially submitted to the 2019 MMFF with Kris Aquino and Derek Ramsay as lead stars. However, it was reported that Derek was not available due to prior commitments. He was replaced by Gabby Concepcion but production was not completed in time and consequently, it was disqualified as an entry.

In Kampon, Beauty and co-star Derek Ramsay play the childless married couple Eileen and Clark. When a mysterious young girl arrives at their doorstep, claiming to be Clark's child, Eileen, who is longing to be a mom, begins to accept her, setting off a chain of horrific events.

Its story was then re-submitted for the 2023 edition of MMFF and, finally, made it to this year’s film festival.

“I’m very lucky that Quantum had me in this project because Quantum is known to have highly entertaining movies like English Only, Please. So, when Kampon was offered to me, I said, ‘Wow, thank you very much!’”

Breathing life into a character far from her true persona makes it exciting for Beauty to do things truthfully under imaginary circumstances. Her portrayal as Farrah in the GMA afternoon drama series Stolen Life brings out her ability to use her full imagination, analyze the script and plan the inner life and actions of her character.

“Probably, Farrah is similar to Beauty by only 20 percent,” she said when I asked how much of Farrah is Beauty. “’Yung kapareho ni Beauty kay Farrah ay si Beauty maparaan rin in real life pero malayo sa pakikipag-away.”

She enthused, “What’s exciting is I get to explore, play with the character and see up to what extent I can do my best.”

In line with the show’s premise, Beauty revealed that if and when she has the opportunity to “steal” the life of someone, she would like to experience living the lives of Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and American singer-songwriter and actress Madonna.

“Vilma Santos because I love her (showbiz) career and she made a lot of beautiful movies. I also love how she was able to transcend from being a showbiz to political (figure) and how she raised beautiful kids. I want to know what’s the secret.

“Secondly, I want to astral project the life of Frida Kahlo. I love her art, so rebellious and I love that she was the first woman to wear suits. She was not just a talker but (also) a doer.

“Lastly, I like Madonna because she’s a chameleon. Through the years, she keeps reinventing herself and she’s not afraid of anything, she’s strong, palaban. Well, except for the kalokohan part (laughs), but that makes life interesting and exciting.”

Meanwhile, Beauty has finally aired her side of the story after choosing to keep mum when she drew criticism online for wearing “ancestral” jewelry, reportedly made from centuries-old excavated gold at the GMA Gala 2023 held last July.

According to reports, some cultural critics called out Beauty for wearing “grave robber stuff.”

“I chose not to speak at that time because it’s an endless conversation. I believe in what she believes. I also believe in what I believe. I don’t think I did something wrong. Some people think it may be wrong. And you know, I was waiting for the call but nobody called me (up),” offered the 32-year-old actress who has a passion for collecting antiques.

“I don’t even know if it’s really real because I got it from collectors. I love collecting stuff. I had a good heart going to (the) GMA Ball.”

Beauty has always been proud of wearing jewelry made by Filipinos and the said occasion had her wanting to be different and authentic “because I was thinking everybody will wear Western jewelry. I want to wear something that is made from the Philippines. It’s originally made of Philippine gold and made by Filipinos so I was really proud of wearing it na hindi ko pinaputulan, it is what it is.”

She, too, emphasized her desire to be different by saying, “I want to be different. I want to be myself. I want to be authentic, like if everybody can wear Tiffany, I can have my own and nobody can have it,” remarked Beauty.

I asked how her husband Norman Crisologo reacted to the negative remarks hurled against her on social media and Beauty said that they tried to look on the bright side of life.

“We were laughing about it. He said that’s okay; every bashing is a blessing. Don’t take it wrong (dahil) hindi ka naman nakapatay ng tao, hindi ka nang-kidnap, hindi ka nang-holdap, you’re just wearing art and art is not to be understood. The more it’s not understood, the more beautiful it is.”

Beauty stressed that she’s more than willing to hand it over to whichever umbrella government organization – whether it is the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or National Museum of the Philippines – as long as they prove it’s their property and they would take good care of it the way she and her husband do.

“I was ready to give it. Yeah, I was willing as long as it will be put in a nice place, na may pangalan namin doon because it’s years of love and collection for me and my husband. We didn’t do that overnight; it’s years from different collectors.

“But they never called. Apparently, we don’t have a machine here to really tell if it comes from that place or whatever.”

Thus, you can expect Beauty to remain unruffled despite the recent controversy.

“I tell you, abangan n’yo pa, marami pa kong susuotin,” she declared.