^

Entertainment

Kim Chiu spends Christmas with family in Balesin following Xian Lim breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 10:40am
Kim Chiu spends Christmas with family in Balesin following Xian Lim breakup
Kim Chiu with sister Lakam
Kam Chiu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu spent Christmas with her family in Balesin Island after announcing her breakup with long-time boyfriend Xian Lim. 

In her sister's Instagram account, Lakam posted photos of the celebration as they had fun in the island. 

"To the Happiest Memories now and Forever,” Lakam captioned the post.

“Merry Christmas Everyone,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lakambini Chiu (@kamchiu)

In another post, Lakam shared photos of her and Kim. 

"Grateful to have been able to spend the Holidays with you and the rest of the family…" she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lakambini Chiu (@kamchiu)

Kim then commented, "Grateful to have been able to spend the Holidays with you and the rest of the family…"

Last December 23, Kim and Xian confirmed that they ended their 12-year relationship. 

RELATED: 'End of a love story': Kim Chiu confirms split with Xian Lim

vuukle comment

KIM CHIU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Just minutes after Kim Chiu confirmed their breakup Saturday evening, Xian Lim penned a heartfelt post on Instagram.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christopher de Leon says leaked Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video shows police lapses

Christopher de Leon says leaked Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video shows police lapses

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Veteran actor Christopher de Leon criticized the policemen who leaked the video of Ronaldo Valdez's scene of the crime.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Faith Da Silva recounts long-awaited reunion with dad Dennis before Christmas

Faith Da Silva recounts long-awaited reunion with dad Dennis before Christmas

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Christmas gifts come in different sizes and packaging. Some of them are delivered and received ahead of Christmas Day. However,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The daughter of controversial Kapuso actor Rob Gomez and his partner Shaila Rebortera was baptized recently.
Entertainment
fbtw
No &lsquo;hysterics,&rsquo; just sweet, simple love story for comeback of Vilma-Christopher teamup

No ‘hysterics,’ just sweet, simple love story for comeback of Vilma-Christopher teamup

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon are happy to veer from the epic and explosive dramatic showdowns of their past films,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta pens romantic letter for Kiko Pangilinan after 'pugot ulo' picture

Sharon Cuneta pens romantic letter for Kiko Pangilinan after 'pugot ulo' picture

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta penned a romantic letter for her husband Kiko Pangilinan after the trending "pugot ulo" picture...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars in CAMANAVA

In photos: MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars in CAMANAVA

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (CAMANAVA) hosted the The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 Parade of Stars...
Entertainment
fbtw
Are Pokwang and Eugene Domingo open to falling for a gay man?

Are Pokwang and Eugene Domingo open to falling for a gay man?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Pokwang is always up for the challenge of coming up with new antics in every comedy project that she does, including her 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bables shares honest take on Best Actor chances for Broken Hearts Trip

Christian Bables shares honest take on Best Actor chances for Broken Hearts Trip

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Where do broken hearts go?
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with