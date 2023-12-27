Kim Chiu spends Christmas with family in Balesin following Xian Lim breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu spent Christmas with her family in Balesin Island after announcing her breakup with long-time boyfriend Xian Lim.

In her sister's Instagram account, Lakam posted photos of the celebration as they had fun in the island.

"To the Happiest Memories now and Forever,” Lakam captioned the post.

“Merry Christmas Everyone,” she added.

In another post, Lakam shared photos of her and Kim.

"Grateful to have been able to spend the Holidays with you and the rest of the family…" she wrote.

Last December 23, Kim and Xian confirmed that they ended their 12-year relationship.

