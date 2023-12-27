Are Pokwang and Eugene Domingo open to falling for a gay man?

Becky and Badette director Jun Robles Lana (center) says Pokwang and Eugene Domingo (second and fourth from left) are the ‘perfect tandem’ to play the titular roles in the 2023 MMFF entry. The comedy flick also stars Romnick Sarmenta (leftmost) and Agot Isidro (rightmost).

MANILA, Philippines — Pokwang is always up for the challenge of coming up with new antics in every comedy project that she does, including her 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Becky and Badette with Eugene Domingo.

In the comedy flick directed by Jun Robles Lana, she plays the titular role of Badette along with fellow comedienne Eugene as Becky. Becky and Badette is produced by The IdeaFirst Company and October Films.

Eugene and Pokwang previously starred in Wenn V. Deramas’ D’ Lucky Ones and have paired up anew to bring entertainment to the viewers in Becky and Badette, now showing in cinemas nationwide.

The two comediennes are high school best friends who confront life’s challenges and go through a series of hilarious misadventures together.

Agot Isidro, Romnick Sarmenta, and Adrian Lindayag are also part of the cast, with guest appearances from Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, Ice Seguerra, Moira Dela Torre, Christian Bables, Janice De Belen, Gladys Reyes, Sheryn Regis, Sharlene San Pedro, Timothy Castillo, Joross Gamboa, Victor Silayan and Press Hit Play.

Although having been around in the comedy scene for quite a while now, Pokwang said in a presscon that she would still challenge herself to do better in making people laugh.

“In every project that you do, palagi mong isipin na nacha-challenge ka for you to do better. Don’t just depend on the director and script. It should always be new para (you still feel) na-excite ka na nangigigil ka para mas mapaganda. Even in the standup comedy shows that I do, I still feel nervous. I don’t feel complacent na, ‘Wala, mani-mani yan.’ Kasi pag may gigil, napapaganda mo eh,” informed Pokwang.

On the contrary, Eugene shared she didn’t feel nervous while filming Becky and Badette as she put her trust on direk Jun. “Especially when it’s direk Jun who wrote the script. Because direk Jun covers it all — whether it’s ‘kanal’ comedy, subtle, slapstick, comedy na nag-iisip, comedy na masakit.

“We are really lucky to be offered these kinds of materials. And also, even Agot (Isidro, co-star) said that she is not a comedienne, and also Romnick, as actors, you are not comedians like us na talagang ang brand ay comedy (but) as very, very good actors and as character actors, nasasakyan niyo yung trip.”

Direk Jun noted that he found the “perfect tandem” in Eugene and Pokwang to play Becky and Badette.

He had long collaborated with Eugene in earlier projects while he first worked with Pokwang in Ten Little Mistresses, a dark comedy flick launched this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Pokwang’s Badette is a superheroine in the film.

“There was this scene in the kitchen, when I saw it, I said, ‘Kailangang isama uli sila (Eugene and Pokwang).’ I really felt their chemistry. I said ang saya siguro if we’d watch them in full-length, right?”

The filmmaker had written a script a long time ago and he felt that Eugene and Pokwang were the best duo for the movie.

“It was not yet Becky and Badette but I’ve been pitching this story and I want to film it. And then when I finally saw the perfect tandem, I mentioned it to the producers, especially (to) Perci (Intalan). The first day of taping, tuwang-tuwang ako sa kanila. I think they are perfect for the project.”

Direk Jun also assured that the actors didn’t outshine each other while filming the scenes. “First of all, in terms of… space, para maglaro sila, you have to trust them. And I think we have that kind of relationship. And then walang sapawan na nangyayari kasi lahat sila nagbibigayan.”

“And that is so important that they respect each other’s space. And then on my part, I started out as a writer so I respect the script. I respect the script and at the same time I’m not tied up to the script because that magic is important for me and discovering certain moments during the time that we are shooting it,” he continued.

“It’s really a collaboration,” stated direk Jun and added that he trusted his actors as much as they trusted him. “Much as they tell me, much as they believe that I’m the captain of the ship, we are all storytellers. Storytellers who helped out each other para mapaganda yung kwento and mapaganda yung ibigay namin sa audience, especially this Christmas.”

Eugene’s Becky channels her inner pop star.

Eugene and Pokwang kick-started the promotions of Becky and Badette at the gay club O Bar Philippines. They personally requested that the promotions for the film should kick off there to reach out to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Are Eugene and Pokwang open to falling in love with a gay man?

Pokwang answered, “For me, when love hits you, talagang totoong pag-ibig na ibibigay sa’yo, you can’t teach love. It’s easy for you to say na, ‘Hindi, ganyan ganyan (love)’ but when it’s there, wala eh. People go crazy when they are in love. We can’t control love. And as I’ve said, it doesn’t matter if gay or lesbian as long as ‘they’ will love me and my children.”

“Ngayon ko lang narinig sa’yo yan, sis,” reacted Eugene.

“Gender is not important now,” stressed Pokwang. “What’s more important is true and real love, one’s personality and what’s inside (their heart).”

As everyone knows, Eugene is happily married to Italian movie critic Danilo Bottoni but hypothetically speaking, would it be possible for her to have feelings for a gay man?

“I’m not saying we have the license no because I’m from theater we are exposed to everything. Me, as a person, I’m very passionate. I’m very open during the time when I was doing more of the theater. I don’t know. Our orientation there parang try natin ang isa’t isa. Like that. I will not keep this a secret from you (press people),” she said.

“Come, try natin ang isa’t isa… It wasn’t really love. It’s just because you are young and you’re very passionate. And then you have a lot of energy to try everything and then that was just it.”

Eugene didn’t regret it and she was very proud of it actually.

“There are so many gays now na talagang mai-in love ka sa kanila eh because they are cute and talented… So you can’t blame (others) pero mapag-uusapan naman yun. It’s really about preference, it’s up to you.”

Eugene admitted she was linked to direk Andoy Ranay before but clarified, “Hindi naman talaga kami naging mag-jowa. Chika-chika lang.”