Christopher de Leon says leaked Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video shows police lapses

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 3:46pm
Christopher de Leon
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Christopher de Leon criticized the policemen who leaked the video of late actor Ronaldo Valdez's scene of the crime. 

In his interview with Ogie Diaz, Christopher said that the viral video should not have been leaked in the first place. 

"Ang naging problema, the next day, meron akong nakitang video. May video na kumalat na pinakita, hindi dapat pinapakita ng SOCO o kung sino man, ‘yung kumuha, hindi dapat pinayagan,” he said. 

“Dapat 'yon for evidence, sa imbestigasyon. Tapos kayo, humahawak kayo ng kung anu-anong baril wala kayong suot suot na gloves, so nakita, nakita ‘yung lapses ninyo. So dapat hindi niyo pinalabas ‘yon,” he added. 

Christopher also described Ronaldo as his idol because of his acting style. 

“We did Banaue. Siya ‘yung kalaban ko sa end part. And I remember that he became my idol when I saw the scene: May kaeksena siya, pansin mo kapag meron siyang kinoconfront nilalapit niya ‘yung mukha,” he said. 

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has alredy fired the two policemen who uploaded the crime scene video.

In the video, Ronaldo was seen sitting in a chair with gunshot wounds in his unit in Casa Nueva Homes, Manga Street, New Manila, Quezon City.

Valdez had gunshot wounds in his right and left temple and was holding a gun in one hand when his driver Angelito Oclarit found his body. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

RELATED: QCPD fires 2 policemen for leaking Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video

