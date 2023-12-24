^

Entertainment

The tale of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2023 | 12:00am
The tale of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Composers Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine were assigned to write songs for Meet Me in St. Louis, starring Judy Garland. Among those that they came up with were The Boy Next Door, The Trolley Song and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. The movie was about a family who must relocate to New York after the Holidays and an important part of the story was how they did not want to leave their happy life in St. Louis. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas was written for Garland to sing to child actress Margaret O’Brien. And in keeping with the plot, it was a sad song. When Frank Sinatra decided to record a cover in 1957, he requested Martin and Blaine for a happy version. This is what we now listen to from Sinatra and other artists who thought of it as a beautiful Christmas song that they just had to record their own version.

I was only able to watch the musical Meet Me in St. Louis on Betamax many years after it was released in 1944. But I was already familiar with one of its soundtrack songs, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas because of the movie The Victors.

That film was a war drama from 1963 and the song was used in a scene where a deserter soldier was executed. It was a poignant moment which I never forgot. It was rendered more powerful with the sound of Frank Sinatra singing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas as background music.

To this day, despite many other versions I still think of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas as the saddest Christmas song ever written. Now, I recently found out that how it was originally written was even sadder.

How can anybody write a sad song about Christmas? Well, composers Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine did. The songwriting duo was assigned to write songs for Meet Me in St. Louis, starring Judy Garland. Among those that they came up with were The Boy Next Door, The Trolley Song and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The movie was about a family who must relocate to New York after the Holidays and an important part of the story was how they did not want to leave their happy life in St. Louis. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas was written for Garland to sing to child actress Margaret O’Brien. And in keeping with the plot, it was a sad song.

Very sad indeed. Check out the original lyrics which I found in an article by Ellen Gutosky in the online mag Mental Floss.

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas/ It may be your last/ Next year we may all be living in the past/ Have yourself a merry little Christmas/ Pop that champagne cork/ Next year we may all be living in New York.

“No good times like the olden days/ Happy golden days of yore/ Faithful friends who were dear to us/ will be near to us no more.

“But at least we all will be together if the Lord allows/ From now on we’ll have to muddle through somehow/ so have yourself a Merry Little Christmas now.”

The message was, have yourself a merry little Christmas while you can because next year will be different for us.

Garland’s reaction was instantaneous. “If I sing that to little Margaret O’Brien, the audience will think I’m a monster.”

The tale says that it took Martin and Blaine some convincing but they later agreed to work on the song. After some editing or I should say a little tweaking, Garland had the song she wanted and a true Christmas classic was born.

However, it was still sad. So, when Sinatra decided to record a cover in 1957, he requested Martin and Blaine for a happy version.

And this is what we now listen to from Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Ella Fitzgerald, Kelly Clarkson, The Carpenters, John Legend, Sam Smith and so many others who thought of it as a beautiful Christmas song that they just had to record their own version.

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas/ let your heart be light/ from now on our troubles will be out of sight/ Have yourself a merry little Christmas/ Make the Yuletide gay/ From now on our troubles will be miles away.

“Here we are as in olden days happy golden days of yore/ Faithful friends who are dear to us will be near to us once more.

“Through the years we all will be together/ if the fates allow/ Hang a shining star upon the highest bough/ and have yourself a merry little Christmas now.”

And that is how that shining star made it to the highest bough. Isn’t it just amazing what a little tweaking can do to the lyrics of a song.

Merry Christmas, everyone.

vuukle comment

CHRISTMAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'We will always love each other': Cherry Pie Picache confirms breakup with Edu Manzano

'We will always love each other': Cherry Pie Picache confirms breakup with Edu Manzano

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache confirmed that she and Edu Manzano have broken up. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Just minutes after Kim Chiu confirmed their breakup Saturday evening, Xian Lim penned a heartfelt post on Instagram.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sen. Win Gatchalian professes love for Bianca Manalo after 'no comment' on viral texts

Sen. Win Gatchalian professes love for Bianca Manalo after 'no comment' on viral texts

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian assured Filipinos his relationship with long-time girlfriend Bianca Manalo is strong,...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Hollywood, Korean celebrity breakups in 2023

LIST: Hollywood, Korean celebrity breakups in 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Couples outside the country were no exception to Cupid's arrows failing, so here's even more celebrity couples who ended their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pokwang wins deportation case vs ex Lee O'Brian

Pokwang wins deportation case vs ex Lee O'Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has favored comedienne Marietta Subong, better known as Pokwang, in her deportation case against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Mataray pero nasa lugar': Marian Rivera on her image, public perception

'Mataray pero nasa lugar': Marian Rivera on her image, public perception

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Marian Rivera admitted that she is "mataray" but she knows her boundaries. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bretman Rock wants to be in Denise Julia's music video

Bretman Rock wants to be in Denise Julia's music video

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock is such a big fan of R&B singer Denise Julia that they're offering to be in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Loonie shares lessons learned from Francis Magalona

Loonie shares lessons learned from Francis Magalona

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Rapper Loonie explained the influence "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona has had on his career. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador opens up on trauma from past relationship with drinking issue

Janella Salvador opens up on trauma from past relationship with drinking issue

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Actress Janella Salvador has opened up about taking therapy sessions for trauma she experienced from intoxicated partner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with