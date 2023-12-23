^

Bretman Rock wants to be in Denise Julia's music video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 23, 2023 | 3:47pm
Bretman Rock wants to be in Denise Julia's music video
Composite image of Bretman Rock and Denise Julia
Bretman Rock via Facebook, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock is such a big fan of R&B singer Denise Julia that they're offering to be in one of her music videos.

Bretman recently posted an Instagram story where they did their skincare routine as Denise's hit song "Lackin'" played.

Denise reposted Bretman's story, which led to the beauty creator messaging the singer to admit how much of a fan they were of Denise.

"B**ch I'm like actually obsessed with you," Bretman told Denise. "If you need a bad b**ch for a music video I'm pulling [sic] up."

The singer shared the exchange on her own social media accounts for followers and fans to see using the caption "do u ever just die," showing that she replied to Bretman "r u kidding me."

"little denise would never believe bretman tha [sic] rock is in her dms she would actually discombobulate," Denise said in one post on X, formerly Twitter. In another post, the singer wrote, "bretman rock certified bilatz," which refers to her fanbase.

Apart from "Lackin'," Denise is also known for her songs "B.A.D.," Pita Ya," "NVMD" and "Butterflies."

Bretman visited the Philippines a couple of times this year, including a belated birthday vacation in Palawan where they got stung by a stingray.

RELATED: Bretman Rock tries fire dancing, gets stung by stingray in Palawan

