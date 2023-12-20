^

QCPD fires 2 policemen for leaking Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 20, 2023 | 1:14pm
Actor James Ronald Dulaca Gibbs, best known as actor Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has fired the two policemen who uploaded the crime scene video of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez. 

In the video, Ronaldo was seen sitting in a chair with gunshot wounds in his unit in Casa Nueva Homes, Manga Street, New Manila, Quezon City.

Valdez had gunshot wounds in his right and left temple and was holding a gun in one hand when his driver Angelito Oclarit found his body. 

Ronaldo's talent manager Jamela Santos criticized the uploaded video of the crime scene on her Facebook account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ron Gibbs (@tito.ron.valdez)

“Stop this!!!!! Do I have a friend from NBI? Please help!!!” she exclaimed, referring to the National Bureau of Investigation.

“Why can people be soooo cruel!!!! I can’t believe it!!!! Ano, para maka-scoop kayo???? Para mag-trending kayo?????!!!!” Jamella said. 

“How can you be soooo low! Mga walang respeto!!!!! A GOOD and a brilliant man like him doesn’t deserve this!!!!! Babalik [sa inyo] lahat ng ginawa [niyo]!!!! It’s just a matter of time,” she added.

QCPD said that they are conducting a deeper investigation into the veteran actor's death.

"We are at present conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of [Valdez]," QCPD chief BGen Redrico Maranan said in a statement.

"We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence," he added. 

___

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

RELATED: QCPD to release Ronaldo Valdez cause of death

RONALDO VALDEZ
Philstar
