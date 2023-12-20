QCPD fires 2 policemen for leaking Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video

Actor James Ronald Dulaca Gibbs, best known as actor Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has fired the two policemen who uploaded the crime scene video of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

In the video, Ronaldo was seen sitting in a chair with gunshot wounds in his unit in Casa Nueva Homes, Manga Street, New Manila, Quezon City.

Valdez had gunshot wounds in his right and left temple and was holding a gun in one hand when his driver Angelito Oclarit found his body.

Ronaldo's talent manager Jamela Santos criticized the uploaded video of the crime scene on her Facebook account.

“Stop this!!!!! Do I have a friend from NBI? Please help!!!” she exclaimed, referring to the National Bureau of Investigation.

“Why can people be soooo cruel!!!! I can’t believe it!!!! Ano, para maka-scoop kayo???? Para mag-trending kayo?????!!!!” Jamella said.

“How can you be soooo low! Mga walang respeto!!!!! A GOOD and a brilliant man like him doesn’t deserve this!!!!! Babalik [sa inyo] lahat ng ginawa [niyo]!!!! It’s just a matter of time,” she added.

QCPD said that they are conducting a deeper investigation into the veteran actor's death.

"We are at present conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of [Valdez]," QCPD chief BGen Redrico Maranan said in a statement.

"We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence," he added.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

