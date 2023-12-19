Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes react to 1st 'ASAP Natin 'To' performance

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are glad to take the center stage in "ASAP Natin 'To" for the first time last Sunday.

Dingdong danced to classic hits while Marian danced to TikTok hits.

The couple danced to a medley of 1990s to 2000s songs, mostly dance tunes, including "Dying Inside To Hold You," "Tootsee Roll," "Pricetag," "C'Mon N' Ride It (The Train)" and "Plenty."

The Kapuso royalities visited the show to promote their Star Cinema movie "Rewind," an official entry to the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na sumayaw dito sa entablado niyo. Maraming salamat sa inyong mainit na pagtanggap,” Dingdong said.

“Huwag kang ganyan baka sumayaw uli ako rito,” Marian jokingly shared.

“To be honest, nakakakaba pero nu'ng sumasayaw na kami. Na-enjoy namin, super na-enjoy. Salamat sa pagkakataon na pinagbigyan niyo kaming sumayaw ditong mag-asawa,” she added.

Apart from "ASAP Natin 'To," Marian and Dingdong also grace the "It's Showtime" stage.

Vice Ganda said that it was a historical moment for their show when reel-and-real-life couple joined them on the noontime show.

