Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes react to 1st 'ASAP Natin 'To' performance

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 19, 2023 | 4:17pm
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes react to 1st 'ASAP Natin 'To' performance
Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera in 'ASAP Natin 'To'
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are glad to take the center stage in "ASAP Natin 'To" for the first time last Sunday.

Dingdong danced to classic hits while Marian danced to TikTok hits. 

The couple danced to a medley of 1990s to 2000s songs, mostly dance tunes, including "Dying Inside To Hold You," "Tootsee Roll," "Pricetag," "C'Mon N' Ride It (The Train)" and "Plenty." 

The Kapuso royalities visited the show to promote their Star Cinema movie "Rewind," an official entry to the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na sumayaw dito sa entablado niyo. Maraming salamat sa inyong mainit na pagtanggap,” Dingdong said.

“Huwag kang ganyan baka sumayaw uli ako rito,” Marian jokingly shared.

“To be honest, nakakakaba pero nu'ng sumasayaw na kami. Na-enjoy namin, super na-enjoy. Salamat sa pagkakataon na pinagbigyan niyo kaming sumayaw ditong mag-asawa,” she added.

Apart from "ASAP Natin 'To," Marian and Dingdong also grace the "It's Showtime" stage. 

Vice Ganda said that it was a historical moment for their show when reel-and-real-life couple joined them on the noontime show.

Meanwhile, Marian and Dingdong were tapped as the ambassadors for NWOW, a company that aims to bring together families through safe, cost-efficient, and spacious electric vehicles that fit everyone.

For the past 13 years, NWOW has continuously upgraded its product lineup with technological-advanced electric vehicles while still putting a focus on creating cost-effective products in many form factors such as two-wheel, three-wheel, or even four-wheel electric vehicles, which can be used in every corner of the Philippines.

The brand is dedicated to providing transportation that is suitable for all Filipino families. Their goal is to make transportation easier, more efficient, and more convenient. It will keep building its excellent reputation with its this dedication, leading the charge for the electric vehicle market. It has always earned the trust of users by providing high-quality products that deliver excellent experiences. 

The company is not only able to meet the basic travel needs of users but also encourages a lifestyle that focuses on comfort, warmth, safety, and bang for the buck performance. NWOW has consistently been user-centered, identifying user needs and developing products that satisfy those needs.   

DINGDONG DANTES

MARIAN RIVERA
