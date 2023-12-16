^

Entertainment

Historic Warren Beatty teenage sex lawsuit dismissed

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 1:37pm
Historic Warren Beatty teenage sex lawsuit dismissed
Special guest Warren Beatty speaks onstage during the screening of “Heaven Can Wait” during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the The Hollywood Roosevelt on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Getty Images for TCM via AFP / Jerod Harris

LOS ANGELES, United States — A lawsuit accusing actor Warren Beatty of coercive sex with a teenager five decades ago was dismissed Friday.

The suit, lodged in Los Angeles last year, was one of a number of historic abuse claims filed under a California law allowing complaints that would otherwise have passed the statute of limitations.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch alleged in the suit that she met the "Bonnie and Clyde" actor on a movie set in 1973 when she was 14 or 15 years old. 

She claimed he later invited her to the hotel in which he was living and took her for car rides. 

Beatty — who would have been aged around 35 at the time — "used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child," the suit said.

Beverly Hills Superior Court Judge Edward Moreton Jr. dismissed the case "with prejudice" at a hearing Friday meaning it cannot be refiled.

Moreton noted that Hirsch had not filed case management papers and was representing herself after her former attorney withdrew this year.

Beatty, now 86, has long had a reputation as a lothario whose romantic entanglements have at times overshadowed his acting career.

He has in the past been linked to names including Jane Fonda, Brigitte Bardot, Diane Keaton and Britt Ekland.

RELATED: British comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault: media

vuukle comment

HOLLYWOOD

WARREN BEATTY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ikaw at ako': Daniel Padilla removes long breakup post&nbsp;

'Ikaw at ako': Daniel Padilla removes long breakup post 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Daniel Padilla's original Instagram (IG) breakup post appeared to have been edited, and his long post now only reads a brief...
Entertainment
fbtw

The Christmas playlist

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Bingeing on Christmas sounds is one of the great joys of the season.
Entertainment
fbtw
KathNiel post-split backstage 'sweetness' goes viral

KathNiel post-split backstage 'sweetness' goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Fans continue to fawn over former celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I question too': Melai Cantiveros wins Best Actor at Asia Artist Awards 2023
play

'I question too': Melai Cantiveros wins Best Actor at Asia Artist Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Host Melai Cantiveros drew laughs with her quips when she accepted her Best Actor Award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 held...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special
play

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were seen together again onstage for the ABS-CBN Christmas special almost two...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ellen Adarna 'proud mama' with son Elias' piano recital

Ellen Adarna 'proud mama' with son Elias' piano recital

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Ellen Adarna is one "proud mama" after seeing her son, Elias Modesto, take on the stage and play the piano for an audien...
Entertainment
fbtw
'So much for silent nights': Hilary Duff pregnant with 4th baby

'So much for silent nights': Hilary Duff pregnant with 4th baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth child, her third with musical artist and husband Matthew Koma.
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Lautner confirms Taylor Swift ended their relationship, now 'rekindling' friendship

Taylor Lautner confirms Taylor Swift ended their relationship, now 'rekindling' friendship

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
As if people had not guessed from "Back to December," actor Taylor Lautner confirmed that it was singer-songwriter Taylor...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jack Black back as Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer

WATCH: Jack Black back as Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Jack Black returns to voice Po the Dragon Warrior in "Kung Fu Panda 4" where he meets his most fearsome adversary yet, a shapeshifting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with