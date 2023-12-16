^

Starkadas share the road they’ve taken in a daily talent-reality show

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Eric Quizon as head of Net25’s Star Center.

MANILA, Philippines — “For the first week, we will show how it all started and the auditions made by the talents. Through it, we will see why they are here.”

That was how Eric Quizon, head of Net25’s Star Center, piqued everyone’s interest in what to watch and witness in the initial airing of Road To Starkada, a daily talent-reality TV show, in a recent virtual press conference.

Premiering on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and broadcasting thereafter Mondays to Fridays, Road To Starkada features 33 new and talented faces called Starkadas.

They are Net25’s contributions to the thriving local entertainment industry. 

“I think their auditions will show that they’re really raw, like how they started,” added Eric. Part of it is discovering the kind and quality of talent Eric and other panel members have seen in these newbies.

Footage about Starkadas’ journey to stardom, as one may put it, will be interspersed with the latest interviews with them, revealing feelings and thoughts as they look back.

Starkadas’ similar yet unique stories emerge.

“Dun palang talaga nasayahan na kaming lahat na nasa panel, maganda rin na ma-experience ninyo yung na-experience namin sa kanila (We on the panel were delighted with what we had seen. It’s nice to share such an experience to you all),” said Eric, adding that they will have another taping for a fashion show. It will be included in future episodes of Road To Starkada.

Since the young artists are just making their baby steps, they will soon find their foothold in show business.

“I cannot say that we’ll offer something different. Ang masasabi ko lang itong 33 na ito ay piling-pili sila at alam ko na magaling sila (What I can only say is that these 33 were well-chosen, and I know they are really good),” said Eric. “Alam ko na meron silang ibubuga, meron silang ipapakita (I know they can make a name for themselves and offer something).”

Road To Starkada will be the platform for Starkadas’ diverse talents and for viewers to get to know them well. “I’m very proud of them. Alam ko pwede ko silang ipagmalaki, pwede ko silang isalang,” added he. “Some of them can dance around the other actors in other networks. Some of them can act around the other actors in other networks. So that’s what I can say although they don’t have experience yet because they haven’t done any movies and television shows. Ang masasabi ko lang kapag kinuha ninyo sila, pwede ninyo silang isalang at hindi ako mapapahiya.”

With that, Starkadas are allowed to work outside the network to learn the ropes of, let’s say, acting and performing. They will not pass up the opportunity to collaborate with established names such as Marian Rivera and Coco Martin, said Eric.

“We’re having new shows, but right now, we don’t have them yet that these kids will be part of. Nag-iisip kami ngayon kung saan sila ilalagay, umpisa na nga ito (the show Road To Starkada is the start),” added the actor-director, “Like I said, we want to introduce them first to the public (and tell the latter) that we have new and really good talents.”

Eric shared that after the reality-talent program, Starkadas will headline a variety, magazine show that also showcases their talents.

“We also have plans to do teleserye and drama anthologies here on Net25. Marami pang mga plano (There’s a lot in the pipeline). While these are not happening or being concretized yet, if there are other companies (that will tap them) or if they have the chance to work outside, why not? Like I said, bakit natin hahayaan yang opportunity na yan na mawala sa kanila,” said he.

According to Eric, the Star Center talents are auditioning for an indie movie. Many of them have been accepted.

This is a welcome development for the kids to flex their acting muscles. After all, practice makes perfect, said Eric.

“Hindi mo pwedeng sabihin na I’m gonna wing it, I’m gonna wing it. Kung bago ka mas maganda na may mapatunayan ka (if you’re new, it’s good that you can prove your worth). What I want to happen is for them to have the opportunity of working outside the network and experience what it’s like, and at the same time, they will have the confidence (as well as build it).”

Following Eric’s line of thinking, Starkadas will appreciate the role of having a body of work in an artist’s life as early as now in their promising careers.

(Watch Road To Starkada weekdays on Net25.)

