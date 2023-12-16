The Christmas playlist

Bingeing on Christmas sounds is one of the great joys of the season. It is mainly a nostalgic trip but with excellent music. You have to admit that composers even from as far back as Haydyn and his oratorios or the much-loved traditional carols like Silent Night came up with some of their best works to honor this celebration. So, every year, I happily indulge myself with these:

The David Foster Christmas Album featuring various artists all produced and arranged by Foster, who I must say really has it in him to come up with just the right sparkle for Christmas music. Among the best cuts are Grown-up Christmas List by Natalie Cole, O Holy Night by the original Phantom of the Opera, Michael Crawford, Peabo Bryson and Roberta Flack in a duet of I’ll Be Home for Christmas and a tinkling instrumental Carol of the Bells.

Ultimate Christmas by Frank Sinatra, the album is for the rare quiet times of the season. The saying “The sweetest words are those that tell of saddest thoughts” holds so true as far as Old Blue Eyes singing Christmas songs is concerned.

Judy Garland did the original but Sinatra’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is the one that hits you in the gut. He also has the lilting The Christmas Waltz which lightens the mood, somewhat.

Listen to The CompanY’s Christmas Album, one for the great singing and arresting arrangements. It sets a great party mood in the opening track Deck! Deck! Deck!, pulls friends in closer with the bittersweet year-ender tune Isang Taong Lumipas and then to cap the Holidays, a medley of The Party’s Over and Auld Lang Syne.

Home Alone Christmas Soundtrack Album. I admit it, I am one of those people who must watch Home Alone on Christmas. When unable to sit down before the screen, I often go back to the soundtrack mainly for the beautiful theme Somewhere in My Memory, composed by John Williams, that soulful take on White Christmas by The Drifters and other cuts.

Christmas in Our Hearts by Jose Mari Chan. There is no escaping this one, not only because of the title cut, which we hear everywhere starting September but because of an excellent cover of Mary’s Boy Child, which has become a radio favorite, the surprise addition of the ‘50s hit by the McGuire Sisters May You Always and those songs like A Christmas Carol from one of my favorite musicals Scrooge.

The Andy Williams Christmas Album. Andy Williams is considered the sound of Christmas. I guess this is because he seems to be happy and smiling when he sings, which is how we should feel during Christmastime.

Fans love his singing and proof is in the fact that he recorded eight bestselling Christmas albums. I believe that that is the most by any artist. My favorite though is the first one from 1963, which has The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and a pop take on The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Pasko I and II by the San Miguel Philharmonic Orchestra and the San Miguel Chorale produced and arranged by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

Each time I listen to these albums, I cannot help but think of what a blessing the San Miguel Corporation is for Filipino Music. Imagine recording all of these beautiful songs, classics and new works and preserving them for the ages.

Pasko I has the slow ballads like Payapang Daigdig, Pasko Na Sinta Ko, Isang Taong Lumipas, Anong Gagawin Mo Ngayong Pasko, Paskong Walang Hanggan and Miss Kita Kung Christmas. Pasko II has the upbeat tunes most of them bouncy villancico influenced carols like Ang Pasko ay Sumapit, Pasko Na Naman, Mano Po Ninong Mano Po Ninang and Kumukutikutitap.

Of course, there are more like Christmas by Michael Bublé, The Jackson Five Christmas Album, The Ray Conniff Christmas Album, etc. Listen and enjoy.