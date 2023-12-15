^

Taylor Lautner confirms Taylor Swift ended their relationship, now 'rekindling' friendship

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 12:08pm
Composite images of Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner
AFP / file

MANILA, Philippines — As if people had not guessed from "Back to December," actor Taylor Lautner confirmed that it was singer-songwriter Taylor Swift who ended their relationship over a decade ago.

Lautner appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with his wife, also named Taylor, where he talked about "rekindling" a friendship with his ex-girlfriend.

"We stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn’t talk for a while," said Lautner, admitting they were young people in love back in 2009. "But I’ve always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else."

The actor reiterated his point by saying in respecting that way, it allows people to move on, forgive, and continue love in a different way.

Such was the case in the past year when Lautner appeared in the music video for Swift's "I Can See You" and attended one of her "Eras Tour" concerts with his wife, herself a huge fan of the singer.

Lautner also confirmed to podcast host Alex Cooper that it was Swift who ended things between them, but still said the singer is "above anything else that she is, she is just a wonderful human. And pretty great to have in your life.”

For her part, Swift is in a happy relationship with athlete Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs, whose cheesy moments together have been documented on social media several times.

RELATED: Taylor Lautner reflects on Kanye West, Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs incident

TAYLOR LAUTNER

TAYLOR SWIFT
