^

Entertainment

Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 5:13pm
Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday
From left: John Lloyd Cruz, Isabel Santos, and Bea Alonzo
Bea Alonzo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo had a brief reunion with her former co-star John Lloyd Cruz and even snapped a photo with his girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos.

Bea and John Lloyd have been one of the country's most popular love teams in the last two decades, reaching the height of its popularity in the 2007 movie "One More Chance."

The two have remained good friends even as they embarked on different romantic relationships.

Bea is currently engaged to fellow actor Dominic Roque, while John Lloyd confirmed his relationship with Isabel a few months ago.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Both actors attended the 84th birthday celebration of GMA Network board chairman and corporation adviser Felipe L. Gozon, who recently stepped down as the network's chief executive officer and handed the reins to president and chief operating officer Gilberto Duavit Jr.

Bea posted photos of the event on her Instagram account, including one with Isabel standing between her and John Lloyd.

At the same event, actresses Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista were spotted together weeks after reconciling from a years-long feud.

"One More Chance" received a 2015 sequel "A Second Chance" with Bea and John Lloyd reprising their roles as Basha and Popoy, and next year will be adapted into a musical featuring the songs of Ben&Ben.

RELATED: Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista spotted together at Felipe Gozon's event

vuukle comment

BEA ALONZO

ISABEL SANTOS

JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Host-actor Matteo Guidicelli is now a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City, having earned his bachelor’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Kapuso artist Sarah Lahbati recently showed off her beach body as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Amid speculation about Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati's relationship, Annabelle Rama intriguingly suggested watching...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda offered some words of comfort and validation for "It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu who is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' &mdash; commissioned data

Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' — commissioned data

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American content creator and singer Bella Poarch was included as among the celebrities that reportedly generated the...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon has filed an injunction against Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Fans of onscreen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were delighted upon seeing the two at Donny's sister's wedding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actor Zac Efron now has his own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with