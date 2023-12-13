Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo had a brief reunion with her former co-star John Lloyd Cruz and even snapped a photo with his girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos.

Bea and John Lloyd have been one of the country's most popular love teams in the last two decades, reaching the height of its popularity in the 2007 movie "One More Chance."

The two have remained good friends even as they embarked on different romantic relationships.

Bea is currently engaged to fellow actor Dominic Roque, while John Lloyd confirmed his relationship with Isabel a few months ago.

Both actors attended the 84th birthday celebration of GMA Network board chairman and corporation adviser Felipe L. Gozon, who recently stepped down as the network's chief executive officer and handed the reins to president and chief operating officer Gilberto Duavit Jr.

Bea posted photos of the event on her Instagram account, including one with Isabel standing between her and John Lloyd.

At the same event, actresses Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista were spotted together weeks after reconciling from a years-long feud.

"One More Chance" received a 2015 sequel "A Second Chance" with Bea and John Lloyd reprising their roles as Basha and Popoy, and next year will be adapted into a musical featuring the songs of Ben&Ben.

RELATED: Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista spotted together at Felipe Gozon's event