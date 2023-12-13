^

Entertainment

Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 1:20pm
Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry
Zac Efron is honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Getty Images via AFP / Leon Bennett

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Zac Efron now has his own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

At the ceremony where Efron's star was officially unveiled, the "High School Musical" star paid tribute to the late Perry who passed away last October; Efron portrayed the younger version of Perry's character in "17 Again."

"Collaborating with him and [director] Burr Steers was so much fun," said Efron, calling Perry kind and generous. "It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. Thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you a lot today," Efron said. 

Efron's "That Awkward Moment" co-star and longtime friend Miles Teller also gave his speech and called the induction "long overdue."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

"You're the man, the myth, the legend that is Zac Efron," Teller said. "He is more than deserving of this honor because for my generation, our generation, Zac was and is the first true superstar to really come out of our class."

In attendance as well were Efron's family, his "The Iron Claw" co-star Jeremy Allan White, their director Sean Durkin and "High School Musical" director Kenny Ortega. Efron even joked he still sang songs from the "High School Musical" trilogy in the shower.

Efron posted photos of the ceremony on his Instagram account and among those who congratulated him there included Ashley Tisdale, Taylor Lautner, Adam Devine, Kaycee Stroh and Sharon Stone.

Among those expected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year include Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and the late Chadwick Boseman.

RELATED: 'My heart is still there': Zac Efron is interested in returning to 'High School Musical'

vuukle comment

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

MATTHEW PERRY

WALK OF FAME

ZAC EFRON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah...
Entertainment
fbtw
Xian Lim takes down YouTube videos with Kim Chiu, fans hint at split

Xian Lim takes down YouTube videos with Kim Chiu, fans hint at split

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor-director Xian Lim has taken down a majority of his videos on his YouTube channel including those with girlfriend Kim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Kapuso artist Sarah Lahbati recently showed off her beach body as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Amid speculation about Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati's relationship, Annabelle Rama intriguingly suggested watching...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda offered some words of comfort and validation for "It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu who is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JC Santos not quitting showbiz

JC Santos not quitting showbiz

By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
Working with Piolo Pascual for the first time in director Derick Cabrido’s horror thriller, Mallari, is undoubtedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Voltes V' star Ysabel Ortega volts-in with mom Michelle to open dream bakeshop

'Voltes V' star Ysabel Ortega volts-in with mom Michelle to open dream bakeshop

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Kapuso actress Ysabel Ortega has officially opened a bakeshop with her mother and fellow actress Michelle Ortega.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Surprise!': JK Labajo admits 'Ere' inspired by ex Maureen Wroblewitz

'Surprise!': JK Labajo admits 'Ere' inspired by ex Maureen Wroblewitz

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya singer JK Labajo admitted that his hit song "Ere" was inspired by his breakup with ex-girlfriend Maureen Wrobl...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS reunite for remaining members' military enlistment

BTS reunite for remaining members' military enlistment

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
With all the members now in military service, BTS is on track to regroup in 2025.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with