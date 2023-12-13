Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Zac Efron now has his own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the ceremony where Efron's star was officially unveiled, the "High School Musical" star paid tribute to the late Perry who passed away last October; Efron portrayed the younger version of Perry's character in "17 Again."

"Collaborating with him and [director] Burr Steers was so much fun," said Efron, calling Perry kind and generous. "It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. Thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you a lot today," Efron said.

Efron's "That Awkward Moment" co-star and longtime friend Miles Teller also gave his speech and called the induction "long overdue."

"You're the man, the myth, the legend that is Zac Efron," Teller said. "He is more than deserving of this honor because for my generation, our generation, Zac was and is the first true superstar to really come out of our class."

In attendance as well were Efron's family, his "The Iron Claw" co-star Jeremy Allan White, their director Sean Durkin and "High School Musical" director Kenny Ortega. Efron even joked he still sang songs from the "High School Musical" trilogy in the shower.

Efron posted photos of the ceremony on his Instagram account and among those who congratulated him there included Ashley Tisdale, Taylor Lautner, Adam Devine, Kaycee Stroh and Sharon Stone.

Among those expected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year include Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and the late Chadwick Boseman.

