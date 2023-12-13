Dimples Romana pays homage to former teacher via Kapatid show

For Dimples Romana, being part of TV5’s Gud Morning Kapatid (GMK) as a host is also one way of her paying homage to her elementary teacher who exposed her to news and editorial writing. She further revealed that it was her dream to be a newscaster as a child.

Dimples Romana faced challenges initially as the newest host of TV5’s Gud Morning Kapatid (GMK), alongside Jes Delos Santos, Chiqui Roa-Puno, Justin Quirino, and Maoui David. Yet, she was elated to be part of the morning talk show as “another side” of her was “given light” through the program.

Dimples clarified that she is still a Kapamilya, being a Star Magic talent, and that she was grateful to ABS-CBN bosses for giving her the permission to do a show on TV5.

Although it’s not her first time to do hosting stints as she earlier co-hosted Kabuhayang Swak na Swak in 2011, she still felt “scared” to be joining GMK.

“Because this is for News5. For me, when you say news, it’s a different kind of arena,” remarked Dimples in a press conference. “It’s so scary but I’m very happy because it’s like I’ve always wanted to be in a daily show that talks about issues but at the same time, daily lives kasi dun naman yung gift ko din.”

“It’s like, as a storyteller, being an actress in a teleserye, that’s my job — to interpret the lives of people who go through it na walang mga mukha sa kanila. Binibigyan namin sila ng mukha so this time I think it’s just another form of storytelling that depicts reality.”

The Huwag Kang Mangamba and Viral Scandal actress is hosting GMK’s new segments May Bahay, which is all about home improvement tips on a budget, and Smart Parenting, which gives practical parenting advice.

The Iron Heart actor would join editorial and newswriting competitions during her grade school days at a public school. “That’s where I started. It was my dream to be a newscaster before. It’s true,” she said.

She further gave credit to her former English teacher Editha Bagayan, now a principal and district supervisor in a Parañaque school, for teaching her “very good English.”

She recalled, “People would think I came from a private school because I somehow spoke good English because of her. Because of that teacher of mine. So she trained me to write newswriting first and then editorial (writing).”

Dimples would then compete at inter-school levels where she further honed her skills.

So when the actress was informed that she was going to be part of News5, she was thrilled because she felt that it was a full-circle moment for her. “So parang somehow me being here on TV5 then News5 and being on Gud Morning Kapatid is to honor that teacher of mine,” she shared.

GMK hosts from left: Chiqui Roa-Puno, Jes delos Santos, Dimples, Justin Quirino, and Maoui David. The morning show airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on TV5 and livestream via News5Everywhere YouTube channel.

“Because you know our teachers, especially in public school, they are the unsung heroes. It’s already difficult to teach as it is but if you are in a public school, we know the situation there.”

Apart from newswriting, her ex-teacher would train her in public speaking (declamation and oration). “So when I was considering coming here (GMK), I said, ‘It’s perfect.’ Because when you’re older pala, the things you somewhat want to do are to honor the people who were there, who taught you, who gave you everything they know.”

Her grade school teacher was also the one who acted as a parent to Dimples at that time because the latter’s mom and dad were attending to her sister who had leukemia then. “So they were busy. That’s why I joined those competitions because the training is in the afternoon. Ang parating ng nanay at tatay kong sundo sa gabi pa.”

Meanwhile, on top of GMK, Dimples is also busy with her business ventures and acting projects, as well as mom duties to her three children, namely, Callie, Alonzo and Elio, with non-showbiz husband Boyet Ahmee.

On how she balances her time for work and personal life, the 39-year-old shared that it wouldn’t be possible if not for the people around her.

“I have realized that one of the many gifts that I have in this life are the people around me. Because, sure, I am the face of what I do as a business(woman), I am the face here. But I would not be able to do this if I didn’t have my husband beside me who would take care of our kids,” she said and cited the important people in her life assisting her.

“I will not ever wish na ako lang yung gumagalaw sa amin because that’s unrealistic. The truth is, I get plenty of help from people around me who truly care. Yung may malasakit talaga.”

It also helps to “compartmentalize,” stressed Dimples. “I also choose my battles. I don’t pay attention to the things na hindi ko kailangan pagtuunan ng pansin. As in. If I feel that I couldn’t control this, ‘Why should I think about it?’ This is just a mess in my head. ‘Enough. So next.’”

Dimples opined, “I think sometimes, the things (or situations) in our daily lives that we cannot control, yun pa yung lagi mong iniisip. So imagine the energy and thoughts mo kung 100 percent lang yan, 50 percent of it inubos mo na sa bagay na hindi naman pwedeng ikaw ang makagawa ng paraan.”

It’s really a “gift” if you were able to manage these thoughts, she added. “Because sometimes it’s hard to let go. If you concern yourself with these things, you will often think about it. But I realized that the big percentage of the time that you’d worry na mangyayari, (actually) didn’t happen. You just got yourself worried.”

She reiterated that balance is really about choosing your battles. “Kung ano ka today, yun ka lang muna today. So like today, I’m a GMK host, ito lang po muna ako today.

“Of course I’m also a mom, wife and ate, but ultimately pipiliin mo sa isang buong araw na ‘to, ito yung big chunk ko so I should focus on that. Because if you do a lot of things and you have plenty of roles in life you spread yourself too thinly, you will get easily exhausted.”

(Gud Morning Kapatid airs Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. on TV5. Catch the show’s livestream via News5Everywhere YouTube channel).