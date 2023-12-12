Joshua Garcia calls out 'fake news' over KathNiel breakup statement

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia called out a Facebook page for creating a fake quote card regarding his take on the Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla breakup.

In his X account, Joshua shared the image posted by Breaking News Facebook page.

"FAKE NEWS," he captioned the post.

In the quote card, it was said that Joshua allegedly ditched Daniel in favor of Kathryn.

"Matagal na kitang sinabihan na ayusin mo yung ginagawa mo at yung relasyon niyo ni Kath, pero hindi ka nakinig at tinulyo mo yung mga kalokohang ginagawa niyo ni Andrea," the fake quote card said.

Joshua is known as close friends with both Daniel and Kathryn.

Kathryn and Daniel announced their breakup after 11 years of being together last November 30.

"I'm well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It's true that Deej and I have decided to part ways," Kathryn said.

"Thank you for dancing with me during my highs and thank you for singing with me during my lows," Daniel said in his Instagram account.

"Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide," he added.

