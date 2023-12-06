^

Entertainment

'Walang iiyak': TVJ 'vindicated' after IPO decision on 'Eat Bulaga' name

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 5:24pm
"Eat Bulaga!" cast
"Eat Bulaga!" / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon welcomed the decision of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), which found the hosts the originators of the "Eat Bulaga" name.

Last December 5, the IPO canceled the trademark registration of "Eat Bulaga" by Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), ruling that it was TVJ who have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the "Eat Bulaga" or "EB" trademark.

According to the IPO, TVJ presented sufficient evidence that they originally coined the term while TAPE failed to sufficiently explain its claim of ownership of the "Eat Bulaga" name.

In a media conference held at the TV5 Media Center attended by several outlets, including Philstar.com, a day after the decision was released, TVJ were asked if they felt vindicated by the outcome.

"Definitely we feel vindicated because akala [ng TAPE] na dahil na-register nila ang trademark, sila na may karapatan," Tito answered. "Masayang-masaya kami kasi luminaw 'yung usapan."

Tito, however, clarified that while TAPE's trademark registration for "Eat Bulaga" was canceled, TVJ, through Joey, has a registration for "Eat Bulaga" for entertainment services.

Vic reiterated the happiness his brother mentioned that erupted from months-long issues, beginning with TVJ's departure from TAPE earlier this year. They came up with a new show called "E.A.T." on TV5.

"Sa madaling salita, pinaalis kami sa programang minahal namin ng apat na dekada, sa TV show na aming pinaghirapan," Vic added.  

He attempted to hold back tears, which elicited light laughter. "Walang iiyak! 'Yung developments na 'to... nagi-inspire sa'min na ituloy," he reminded himself. 

TVJ's legal representative, Atty. Enrique "Buko" dela Cruz from DivinaLaw, explained that TVJ could have used the "Eat Bulaga" name even before the IPO's decision came out, but the hosts opted not to to avoid any trouble and respect the legal process.

The hosting trio is planning to get together to officially plan and discuss whether they will take back the "Eat Bulaga" name for their show. — with reports from Cristina Chi

RELATED: TVJ can use 'Eat Bulaga' name, TAPE must respect IPO decision — lawyer

