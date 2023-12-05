^

Entertainment

Buhaghag ang hair? Here’s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness

Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 3:05pm
for Cream Silk
Buhaghag ang hair? Hereâ��s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness
“Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga!” Barbie and Mimi chime.

Both trust Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner to make their hair #BoostedForMore

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine going out dressed and dolled up for a date night only to notice that your long hair is frizzy. Or you’re attending your fave K-idol’s fan meet but feel that your hair is extra rough as you fix a cute hairstyle. How about hanging out with your girl friends at a café but they notice that your hair is drier than usual?

You are not alone in these “buhag-haggard” hair moments. Even famous celebrities and influencers experience this.

Maria Clara herself, Barbie Forteza, has faced different hair concerns because of her work.

“My work demands a lot from my hair. One day, my hair gets styled using hair sprays and curling irons. Then the next day, I get mud or wine splashed on my hair! Sometimes, buhag-haggard na talaga yung hair ko!” she posts on TikTok.

“Cream Silk ghowrl” Mimiyuuuh attributes her “buhag-haggard” hair to low hair health and calls on her tribe to step up haircare.

According to the two, there’s also one common reason that’s causing rough, frizzy or dry hair, even hair fall at times. Not using conditioner after shampooing.

This is because using shampoo alone can strip hair of essential oils. Without using conditioner daily, hair may experience vitamin deficiency that leads to frizz, dryness, roughness and hair fall.

@mimiyuuuh MES HEART, NADINE, MES PIA, ITABI NIYO PO MUNA! KIMMMMMMYYYYYYYY! SHE IZ A CREAMSILK GHOWRL AFTER ALL! Buhag-haggard hair? That's a sign of low hair health! Kaya naman po it’s time to step up our hair care with Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner! It has a 30% more and has 10x more vitamins–for stronger and straighter hair day by day by day!? Our hair can now become the healthiest and most beautiful it can be! KABOOOOOGG ????????‍?? Stay tuned po as I continue to pamper my hair with Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner everyday – because shampoo lang? Kulang talaga! Dahil #BoostedForMore po tayo, opo! #CreamSilkPH #CreamSilkVitaminBoost ???????? @Unilever Beauty PH ? original sound - mimiyuuuh

“Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga!” Barbie and Mimi chime.

This is why both advise fellow Pinays to use the new Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner that comes with 10x more vitamins, giving 10x straighter and stronger hair.

With daily usage of the Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner after shampoo, hair health and beauty gets #BoostedForMore!

“Our hair can now become the healthiest and most beautiful it can be! KABOOOOOGG,” Mimi said.

Moreover, its two sachet variants, Standout Straight and Hair Fall Defense, are now 30% more for the same price.

“Now with 30% more para mas sulit and with 10x more vitamins, it helps transform my hair to the most healthy and most beautiful state it’s ever been in!” Barbie exclaims.

@barbieforteza8doneyet My work demands a lot from my hair. One day, my hair gets styled using hair sprays and curling irons. ????????‍?Then the next day, I get mud or wine splashed on my hair! ???? Sometimes, buhag-haggard na talaga yung hair ko! You know what helps my hair stay straight, strong and healthy in spite of all these? It’s using Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner everyday! Now with 30% more para mas sulit and with 10x more vitamins, it helps transform my hair to the most healthy and most beautiful state it’s ever been in!  Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga! Use #CreamSilkVitaminBoost araw-araw para #BoostedForMore tayong lahat!  #CreamSilkPH ? original sound - Barbie Forteza

Each variant has different benefits too, so you can choose one that caters to your specific hair needs.

The Vitamin Boost Standout Straight Conditioner makes makes hair up to 10x straighter with regular use. It also makes hair smoother with less frizz with daily use.

On the other hand, the Vitamin Boost Hair Fall Defense Conditioner makes hair stronger from roots to tips, minimizing hair breakage with every day use.

Backed by science and expertise on haircare, Cream Silk has developed the new and improved Vitamin Boost Conditioners to empower Filipinas not to settle for less and to help beat vitamin deficiency on hair.

With the new Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioners, boost your hair’s health and beauty so it becomes stronger and more beautiful day by day.

 

#BoostedForMore #CreamSilkVitaminBoost. For more information, follow #CreamSilkPH on Facebook and Instagram. — EUDEN VALDEZ

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Cream Silk. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 


vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

CREAM SILK

MIMIYUUUH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Separate photos of Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes in Spain have been trending online amid the actor's breakup with long-time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
GMA Films president and GMA Network senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes said that Vic Sotto has renewed his contract...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli&rsquo;s Christmas wish is to have a baby with wife Sarah G

Matteo Guidicelli’s Christmas wish is to have a baby with wife Sarah G

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Matteo Guidicelli’s Christmas wish is to have a baby with wife Sarah Geronimo.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024
play

WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Heaven Peralejo was recently unveiled as Ginebra San Miguel’s 2024 Calendar Girl during a media launch...
Entertainment
fbtw
StarPop artist sings another Christmas tune about longing to spend time with loved ones

StarPop artist sings another Christmas tune about longing to spend time with loved ones

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Recording and releasing a Christmas song is not a new territory for Janah Zaplan, a StarPop artist. Her first was Sana Lagi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Melanie Marquez open to son Abraham Lawyer joining showbiz

Melanie Marquez open to son Abraham Lawyer joining showbiz

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez has expressed her support for her youngest son Abraham Lawyer should he decide to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boots, Paolo, Rhian reflect on Alzheimer&rsquo;s theme in Ikaw At Ako film

Boots, Paolo, Rhian reflect on Alzheimer’s theme in Ikaw At Ako film

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
The upcoming film Ikaw At Ako revolves around a multi-generational story exploring lasting love.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco rock 'The Last Rakrakan'

WATCH: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco rock 'The Last Rakrakan'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"The Last Rakrakan" was a huge success after Original Pilipino Music (OPM) fans trooped to the SMDC Festival Grounds...
Entertainment
fbtw
Incubus to hold Manila concert in April 2024

Incubus to hold Manila concert in April 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney are set to rock Manila anew when they will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with