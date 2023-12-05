Buhaghag ang hair? Here’s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness

Both trust Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner to make their hair #BoostedForMore

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine going out dressed and dolled up for a date night only to notice that your long hair is frizzy. Or you’re attending your fave K-idol’s fan meet but feel that your hair is extra rough as you fix a cute hairstyle. How about hanging out with your girl friends at a café but they notice that your hair is drier than usual?

You are not alone in these “buhag-haggard” hair moments. Even famous celebrities and influencers experience this.

Maria Clara herself, Barbie Forteza, has faced different hair concerns because of her work.

“My work demands a lot from my hair. One day, my hair gets styled using hair sprays and curling irons. Then the next day, I get mud or wine splashed on my hair! Sometimes, buhag-haggard na talaga yung hair ko!” she posts on TikTok.

“Cream Silk ghowrl” Mimiyuuuh attributes her “buhag-haggard” hair to low hair health and calls on her tribe to step up haircare.

According to the two, there’s also one common reason that’s causing rough, frizzy or dry hair, even hair fall at times. Not using conditioner after shampooing.

This is because using shampoo alone can strip hair of essential oils. Without using conditioner daily, hair may experience vitamin deficiency that leads to frizz, dryness, roughness and hair fall.

"Buhag-haggard hair? That's a sign of low hair health! Kaya naman po it's time to step up our hair care with Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner! It has a 30% more and has 10x more vitamins–for stronger and straighter hair day by day by day! Our hair can now become the healthiest and most beautiful it can be! Stay tuned po as I continue to pamper my hair with Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner everyday – because shampoo lang? Kulang talaga! Dahil #BoostedForMore po tayo, opo!"

“Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga!” Barbie and Mimi chime.

This is why both advise fellow Pinays to use the new Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner that comes with 10x more vitamins, giving 10x straighter and stronger hair.

With daily usage of the Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner after shampoo, hair health and beauty gets #BoostedForMore!

“Our hair can now become the healthiest and most beautiful it can be! KABOOOOOGG,” Mimi said.

Moreover, its two sachet variants, Standout Straight and Hair Fall Defense, are now 30% more for the same price.

“Now with 30% more para mas sulit and with 10x more vitamins, it helps transform my hair to the most healthy and most beautiful state it’s ever been in!” Barbie exclaims.

"My work demands a lot from my hair. One day, my hair gets styled using hair sprays and curling irons. Then the next day, I get mud or wine splashed on my hair! Sometimes, buhag-haggard na talaga yung hair ko! You know what helps my hair stay straight, strong and healthy in spite of all these? It's using Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner everyday! Now with 30% more para mas sulit and with 10x more vitamins, it helps transform my hair to the most healthy and most beautiful state it's ever been in! Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga! Use Cream Silk Vitamin Boost araw-araw para #BoostedForMore tayong lahat!"

Each variant has different benefits too, so you can choose one that caters to your specific hair needs.

The Vitamin Boost Standout Straight Conditioner makes makes hair up to 10x straighter with regular use. It also makes hair smoother with less frizz with daily use.

On the other hand, the Vitamin Boost Hair Fall Defense Conditioner makes hair stronger from roots to tips, minimizing hair breakage with every day use.

Backed by science and expertise on haircare, Cream Silk has developed the new and improved Vitamin Boost Conditioners to empower Filipinas not to settle for less and to help beat vitamin deficiency on hair.

With the new Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioners, boost your hair’s health and beauty so it becomes stronger and more beautiful day by day.

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Cream Silk. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.




