Prince William tops list of Sexiest Bald Men in 2023

Britain's Prince William chats to guests at a reception after delivering a speech to celebrate the national rollout of the 'Step into Health' programme, at Chandos House in London, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The initiative is supported by the Royal Foundation to help ex-service people, their spouses and dependants find employment in the National Health Service. The event was hosted by NHS Employers. AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool

MANILA, Philippines — It's like a tug-o-war for the top spot between two celebrities from different worlds and backgrounds — one a member of the British royalty and learned in the finest social graces, and the other a certified superstar in the filmdom of Hollywood in the action film genre.

In 2021, Prince William occupied the top spot on the list of the Sexiest Bald Men but was dethroned by Hollywood action star Vin Diesel in 2022. For this year’s list, Prince William is back on top as the sexiest bald man of the year, with Vin Diesel in second place.

Top 10 Sexiest Bald Men in 2023

Here is this year’s ranking, according to the SEO (search engine optimization) agency Reboot:

1. Prince William

King Charless III's heir and also known as Prince of Wales. He is the elder of the two sons of King Charles III and the late Princess of Wales, Diana. He is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, with whom he has three children.

2. Vin Diesel

The American actor and film producer is one of the world’s highest grossing actors best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise.

3. Jason Statham

The English actor is known for portraying characters in action-thriller films. He practices Chinese martial arts, kickboxing and karate.

4. Samuel Jackson

The American actor is one of the highest grossing actors of all time. He is currently popularly known as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5. Jeff Bezos

The American entrepreneur, media proprietor and investor is the founder, executive chairman and former president and chief executive officer of Amazon.

6. Michael Jordan

American businessman and former professional basketball player Michael Jordan is considered as “the greatest basketball player of all time,” winning six NBA championships with Chicago Bulls.

7. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is also known by his ring name "The Rock" as a retired professional wrestler. He has also successfully crossed over to films, with appearances in several "Fast & Furious" films.

8. Shemar Moore

The American actor is best known for his roles as Malcolm Winters in "The Young and the Restless" and as Derek Morgan in "Criminal Minds."

9. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O' Neal is a former professional basketball player, regarded as one of the greatest centers of all time. The American athlete is now a sports analyst on the TV program "Inside the NBA."

10. Terry Crews

Terry Crews is an American actor, television host and former football player.

Very precise science

This year, the data connoisseurs at Reboot carefully examined golden ratio facial proximity, cranial shine factor, voice attractiveness and global search interest, to produce a whole new ranking of the world's sexiest bald men — all backed by science.

Not leaving anything to chance, Reboot performed a multivariate study to identify the sexiest bald men among the 20 bald celebrities they had on the list.

The study compared the celebrities based on their net worth and height, golden ratio facial proximity, vocal attractiveness and their “shirtless” o “naked” photos from the Internet.

The criteria were:

Net worth and height — Net worth in millions of US dollars and height in meters were obtained from https://www.celebritynetworth.com/ and Wikipedia.

Shine factor — Cranium luminance was calculated by first transforming images of each celebrity’s head into the standard RGB spectrum, then converting to linear RGB values. From there, a formula for luminance was applied. More than these technicalities, however, what mattered was who wore their bald look best.

Golden ratio facial proximity — An anthropometric analysis using computer vision algorithms was carried out to calculate the geometric golden ratio proximity for each celebrity’s face.

Vocal attractiveness — Voice analysis was performed using the Praat software, a computer software package for speech analysis in phonetics.

Search interest for “shirtless”/“naked” — Searches were made for such photos. Some had no such photos.

To obtain the final score, weighted averages of percent ranks of all four variables were used to determine an overall score of out 10.

Bald is beautiful

Public opinion, especially of women, was also taken into consideration when drawing up the list of the sexiest bald men in 2023. Questions were asked, such as “Do women find bald men attractive?”, “Do women mind dating bald men?” and “Would women marry a bald man?”

These questions arise from the fact that most men feel self-conscious, if not get insecure, when their hairline starts receding. They feel like they are losing their attractiveness and showing signs of aging.

More than 50% of men have significant signs of hair loss at the age of 50 and it reaches 4 out of 5 men by the age of 70. These days, however, the younger generation starts to fight hair loss at an earlier age, as compared to before.

According to research conducted by the National Health Service (NHS), 25% of men, suffering from Male Pattern Baldness (MPB), start losing hair by the age of 20 to 21. It could be genetics, but the reason for hair loss happening at an earlier age now could be attributed to stress and lifestyle, as well.

So what do men do when that happens? Either try to camouflage it somehow o accept it as a natural progression, shave their head, and carry on confidently.

As to how women see bald men, the general statement is that “Bald is beautiful, and men do not need hair to be a total stud.” A recent survey found that 87.5% of women of different ages and nationalities find bald men attractive. They do not mind dating bald men, and, yes, they would marry a bald man if he happens to be “the one.”

Many women share the opinion that the decisive factor is not the hair or its absence, but the personality of the man. Some women even see baldness as a form of nakedness, which appears to be a sign of honesty, thus making it easier to trust bald men.

Another group of women finds hair loss a secondary and non-significant factor. They would pay much more attention to a man’s sense of humor and other personal characteristics, such as intelligence, sociability and confidence, than the hair on their head.

Bald men may also find it reassuring that women appreciate when men shave their head instead of try to camouflage their hair loss. It is an act of self-confidence, and self-confident men are very attractive. It does not matter much whether thy have hair or not. Women like it when men take care of themselves and keep a sleek and well-groomed look?

RELATED: Vin Diesel, Stanley Tucci are sexiest bald men of 2022 — study