'Bumalik po sana kayo sa sine': Vilma Santos asks Filipinos to support MMFF 2023

MANILA, Philippines — “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos asked Filipinos to go back to the cinemas and support this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

During her fans day recently, Vilma said she has no wish right now but for people to support the festival.

“Wala man akong ibang hinihiling ngayon, bumalik po sana kayo sa sine! Pakiuna po ang ‘When I Met You In Tokyo,’ a very, very simple love story. No hysterics, wala kaming kontrabida,” Vilma said.

“It’s a very simple love story. You will fall in love. Tatlong bagay lang mararamdaman nila (manonood) rito- magiging happy, kikiligin sila, and they will become emotional,” she added.

Vilma’s fans day happened in Tramway last November 25 and was organized by Vilma Santos Solid International, Silent Vilmanian and Vilma Santos Forever Friends International.

"Ngayon lang natuloy at timing na rin na napili sa MMFF ang ‘When I Met You in Tokyo',” said Jojo Lim, the president of Vilma Santos Solid International.

Vilma said that she’s grateful to have a fans day again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My God, before the pandemic, talagang we usually do that yearly. Meron kami talagang fans day. Kaya lang mula noong nag-pandemic at naging public servant ako, doon na medyo nag-e-every other year kasi nga hindi ako naging active sa showbiz,” she said.

"Pero kahit noong congresswoman ako, nag-fa-fans’ day kami kahit doon sa Congress. This is very special but even before ‘When I Met You,’ sinabi ko nang this year we will have a fans day kasi tapos na ang pandemic pero mas nakasuwerte kasi nakasama ‘yung ‘When I Met You in Tokyo’ sa MMFF. Natiyempo na ‘yung fans day namin ginawa na ring parang promo at excited kami lahat,” she added.

The veteran actress credited her “Vilmanians” for the success of her showbiz career.

“Kung saan man ako ngayon ay utang na loob ko sa mga diehard Vilmanians ko na ‘yung iba nakasama ko nang maging senior citizen, ‘yung iba namatay na but the good thing is they’re still here. They are part of the inspiration to do and dream more para sa showbiz career ko at sa marami ko pang gustong gawin,” she said.

“Dahil nakikita ko rin ang enthusiasm at pagmamahal nila sa akin, ginaganahan tuloy ako. Good thing is, nandoon din ang mga millennials ko. Dahil sa vlog ko nagkakaroon nako ng mga millennials na tagahanga. Enjoy na enjoy akong makita sila na meron pang mga bata,” she added.

Vilma is joined by Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi and Christopher De Leon in “When I Met You in Tokyo” showing on Christmas Day. The whole cast of "When I Met You In Tokyo" will have a mall tour in SM Pampanga on December 2 at 4 p.m.

