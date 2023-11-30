Robi Domingo explains why he's not following Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Robi Domingo said that he's friends with Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes even if he doesn't follow them on social media.

In his recent interview with Ogie Diaz, Robi said that his relationship with them trascends through social media.

“Hindi po. It doesn’t mean na [kapag] hindi ko sila finofollow hindi ko sila kaibigan. For me, ‘yung relationship ko with them transcends ‘yung pag-follow follow. We’re good,” Robi said.

Robi said that he saw Daniel recently and just laughed off the rumors.

“Actually, nu'ng isang araw nakausap ko pa si Daniel, nagtawanan kami, ayun ‘yong meron siyang movie conference or story conference. Nagbiruan lang kami, sabi niya sa'kin, ‘In-unfollow mo ba ako? Galit ka ba sakin?’ Nagtawanan lang kami, kasi for us, hindi issue ‘yon talaga,” he said.

When asked why he wasn't following Daniel, Robi said that he's already following Kathryn Bernardo.

"Fino-follow ko naman si Kathryn, para sa'kin parang naka-package deal na sila, na ‘pag may life update, okay, ‘yan,” he said.

“Bakit ako mag-uunfollow lalo na wala naman akong issue sa kanila, at saka lalong lalo na lagi kami nagkikita. So kung ano man merong nangyayari, it’s with them, not with me. It doesn’t concern me, kasi okay kami. Okay na okay kami lahat,” he added. — Video by Ogie Diaz via YouTube

