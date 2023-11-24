^

'Pinaghirapan ko 'yan': Arci Muñoz loses P500K from stolen debit card

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 5:13pm
Singer-actress Arci Muñoz
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Arci Muñoz revealed that her debit card was stolen while she was asleep during her flight from Japan to South Korea. 

In an interview with the media during the premiere of Netflix's "Replacing Chef Chico" yesterday, Arci said that she thought her belongings were intact, but she failed to notice that her card was stolen. 

“Nag-nap ako, pag-gising ko, wala na 'yung bag ko doon. Tapos 'yung lalaki... nakatayo sa cubicle doon sa plane, sa cubicle ko. He was getting my magazine. Pagkakita ko, 'yung bag ko nasa aisle na. Binitawan niya kasi nakita niya ako,” Arci said. 

“Pero ayoko maging judgmental. I wanted to avoid conflict. Pagkita ko when I searched my bag, andoon naman 'yung wallet ko. 'Di ko na-isang-isa 'yung cards. Ayoko mang istorbo. Ayoko ng commotion. I told the flight attendant everything is here,” she added. 

Arci then received a notification from her bank that her debit card was used in Vietnam and Indonesia. 

“Unfortunately, when I reported it sa bank, hanggang ngayon nag-a-appeal pa ako. Also, I am doing this, it is for awareness na huwag tayo masyadong kampante. Imagine, I thought I was in a safe place, in a premier airline,” she said. 

"November 8 huli ginamit sa Jakarta. Nakuha, flight ko (November) 6. Tuloy-tuloy gastos niya.”

Arci said that the total amount debited from her account was P500,000. 

"Okay lang kung pinang-travel ko, pinang-produce ko ng pelikula. Pinaghirapan ko 'yan. Ang sakit talaga,” she said.

“Noong time nalaman ko, I went straight to the bank. Pero marinig sabihin responsibility ko 'yun. Eh nanakaw nga eh. Saka sana may alert. Usually 'pag nag-withdraw ka may text. This time, wala ako na-receive, so feel ko modus talaga,” she added.

vuukle comment

ARCI MUNOZ
