James Reid explains why he, Issa Pressman unfollowed each other

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 8:02am
Celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman at the Preview Ball 2023.
Stephen Capuchino via Preview.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid explained why he and Issa Pressman unfollowed each other. 

In a report by Cosmopolitan, James said that they are just testing how Instagram blocking works.

"I was actually… do you ever have that thing where suddenly you're unfollowing someone? Then, she told me that if someone blocks you and unblocks you, you won't know," he said. 

"Automatically, you're unfollowing... I tried it. But then, afterward, we forgot to follow back, so we stayed unfollowed," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

James then heard the news that they unfollowed each other so they followed each other again to end the controversy. 

"I wondered, how did they know that I went down one follower? I'm impressed at how the fans are really, you know, they stay updated with everything," he said. 

James then assured that everything is well with him and Issa. 

"I'm very happy with how everything has been unfolding. She's the majority of that happiness," he said.

