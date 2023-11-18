Black Rider, Love Before Sunrise, Stolen Life stars bring weekend thrill to Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Regional TV brings three of GMA Network’s hit TV series — Black Rider, Love Before Sunrise, and Stolen Life — to Cebu today and tomorrow, Nov. 19.

Black Rider stars, namely Matteo Guidicelli, Yassi Pressman, and Black Rider himself, Ruru Madrid, join forces with Dennis Trillo and Andrea Torres of the romantic drama series Love Before Sunrise, for this year’s Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta. Boobay of The Boobay and Tekla Show will host the fun-filled Kapuso Fiesta at Hoopsdome, Lapu-Lapu City at 6 p.m.

The next day, the stars of the newest suspense drama series Stolen Life — Gabby Concepcion and Beauty Gonzalez — together with Sparkle artist Dani Ozaraga will headline the fun-filled Kapuso Mall Show at Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City at 5 p.m.

GMA Network and Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrate their 14th year of partnership via the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Christmas Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony today at 6 p.m. A proud Cebuana, Dani makes the ceremonial lighting more memorable with Christmas songs. The annual Marco Polo Plaza’s Christmas Tree of Hope aims to raise funds for the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Still part of the Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta celebration, Jeric Gonzales graces the Miss Lapu-Lapu City 2023 on Nov. 20 at Lapu-Lapu City Hoopsdome, while Christian Bautista serenades the crowd at Mrs. Lapu-Lapu on Nov. 21 at Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium, Lapu-Lapu City.

“We are extremely thrilled to be in Cebu once again to bring not just one, but three hit Kapuso series: Black Rider, Love Before Sunrise, and Stolen Life. We thank our Kapusong Cebuanos, who never cease to show their support to our programs and artists through the years. Rest assured that GMA Network will continue to bring top-tiered shows and superior entertainment that will make a mark to each and everyone of you,” said GMA senior vice president and head of Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor Amoroso.