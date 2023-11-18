^

Entertainment

Black Rider, Love Before Sunrise, Stolen Life stars bring weekend thrill to Cebu

The Philippine Star
November 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Regional TV brings three of GMA Network’s hit TV series — Black Rider, Love Before Sunrise, and Stolen Life — to Cebu today and tomorrow, Nov. 19.

Black Rider stars, namely Matteo Guidicelli, Yassi Pressman, and Black Rider himself, Ruru Madrid, join forces with Dennis Trillo and Andrea Torres of the romantic drama series Love Before Sunrise, for this year’s Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta. Boobay of The Boobay and Tekla Show will host the fun-filled Kapuso Fiesta at Hoopsdome, Lapu-Lapu City at 6 p.m.

The next day, the stars of the newest suspense drama series Stolen Life — Gabby Concepcion and Beauty Gonzalez — together with Sparkle artist Dani Ozaraga will headline the fun-filled Kapuso Mall Show at Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City at 5 p.m.

GMA Network and Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrate their 14th year of partnership via the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Christmas Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony today at 6 p.m. A proud Cebuana, Dani makes the ceremonial lighting more memorable with Christmas songs. The annual Marco Polo Plaza’s Christmas Tree of Hope aims to raise funds for the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Still part of the Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta celebration, Jeric Gonzales graces the Miss Lapu-Lapu City 2023 on Nov. 20 at Lapu-Lapu City Hoopsdome, while Christian Bautista serenades the crowd at Mrs. Lapu-Lapu on Nov. 21 at Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium, Lapu-Lapu City.

“We are extremely thrilled to be in Cebu once again to bring not just one, but three hit Kapuso series: Black Rider, Love Before Sunrise, and Stolen Life. We thank our Kapusong Cebuanos, who never cease to show their support to our programs and artists through the years. Rest assured that GMA Network will continue to bring top-tiered shows and superior entertainment that will make a mark to each and everyone of you,” said GMA senior vice president and head of Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor Amoroso.

vuukle comment

GMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Leren Mae Bautista, Ricci Rivero post laundry Christmas tree

Leren Mae Bautista, Ricci Rivero post laundry Christmas tree

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It looks like Laguna councilor Leren Mae Bautista is taking a swipe over the statement of Ricci Rivero's ex-girlfriend Andrea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Princess Revilla has no regrets quitting showbiz 30 years ago

Princess Revilla has no regrets quitting showbiz 30 years ago

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Princess Revilla has no regrets about stepping away from showbiz 34 years ago, and she doesn't miss it either.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Star Wars' actors no longer attending ManiPopCon 2023

'Star Wars' actors no longer attending ManiPopCon 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Organizers for the Manila Pop Culture Convention announced that "Star Wars" actors Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson approves Julia Barretto's sexy calendar pictorial

Gerald Anderson approves Julia Barretto's sexy calendar pictorial

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto revealed that her boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson and her family approved her sexy pictorial for the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nina joins fellow OPM artists in Yuletide concert to support soldiers

Nina joins fellow OPM artists in Yuletide concert to support soldiers

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Nina is known for her heartfelt and soulful renditions of original and cover songs (such as Jealous, Make You Mine, Someday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fly high, Pinay: Captain Michelle Dee soars at Miss Universe 2023 National Costume competition
play

Fly high, Pinay: Captain Michelle Dee soars at Miss Universe 2023 National Costume competition

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The Filipino beauty queen resumed a favorable spell at the pageant's national costume portion with a plane-like outfit that...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Disney characters inspired the Disney Princess The Concert cast

How Disney characters inspired the Disney Princess The Concert cast

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The cast members of Disney Princess – The Concert promise a ‘really fun and nostalgic’ experience at their...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nanunuklaw!': Internet raves over Michelle Dee's snakelike Miss Universe 2023 evening gown

'Nanunuklaw!': Internet raves over Michelle Dee's snakelike Miss Universe 2023 evening gown

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The green dress was an homage to Michelle's mother Melanie Marquez, who wore the same color when she was crowned Miss International...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee enters Miss Universe Voice for Change Top 10

Michelle Dee enters Miss Universe Voice for Change Top 10

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Philippine bet Michelle Dee was named as among the Miss Universe 2023 Voice for Change honorees.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with