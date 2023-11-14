^

Entertainment

Prince Harry wins latest round in legal battle with UK newspapers

Agence France-Presse, Helen Rowe - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 12:52pm
Prince Harry wins latest round in legal battle with UK newspapers
In this file photo taken on January 16, 2020, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watches children play rugby league prior to the draw for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 at Buckingham Palace in London. Britain's Prince Harry expressed "great sadness" on January 19, 202 at the way he and his wife Meghan had to give up their royal titles as part of a separation settlement with the Queen.
AFP / Adrian Dennis

LONDON, United Kingdom — The publishers of two UK newspapers on Friday lost a bid to have a case for unlawful information gathering brought against them by Prince Harry and others thrown out of court, opening the way for a possible trial.

King Charles III's younger son made headlines earlier this year when he flew in from California to make an unexpected in-person appearance at the High Court in London for the case.

The prince and six other high profile figures, including pop star Elton John, launched the legal action last year after becoming aware of "compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy" by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Other claimants are John's husband David Furnish, the actors Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, politician Simon Hughes, and Doreen Lawrence, whose son Stephen was killed in a racist murder in 1993.

Lawyers for ANL — publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday — had argued the claims against them had been brought too late.

But in a written ruling, judge Matthew Nicklin disagreed and said the case could go ahead.

The ruling is the latest chapter in Harry's turbulent relationship with the press, whom he holds responsible for the death of his mother Princess Diana in a 1997 Paris car crash as she fled paparazzi.

ANL had "not been able to deliver a 'knockout blow' to the claims of any of these claimants," the judge said in his 95-page ruling.

"In my judgement, each claimant has a real prospect of demonstrating that Associated... concealed from him/her the relevant facts upon which a worthwhile claim of unlawful information gathering could have been advanced," he wrote.

Breach of privacy

Harry and the other claimants accuse ANL of methods such as hiring private investigators, tapping phone calls and impersonating individuals to obtain medical information for articles. 

The court has been told the alleged wrongdoing dates back to 1993 and continued to as late as 2018.

ANL has dismissed the allegations, arguing the case should not go to trial.

It said in response to the judge's ruling on Friday that the claims against it were "lurid."

"We look forward to establishing this in court in due course," it added.

Welcoming the ruling, Harry and the six other complainants said they were "delighted."

The judgement would allow "our claims over serious criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by the Mail titles to proceed to trial," they said in a joint statement.

Actor Hugh Grant, a leading member of the press reform campaign group Hacked Off, called it a "significant blow to the Daily Mail and great news for anyone who wants the truth about allegations of illegal press practices to come out."

Harry, 39, and his wife Meghan, 42, quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, in part blaming media attention for the move.

The prince, who is formally known as the Duke of Sussex, has vowed to make reforming the British media his life's mission.

The case is one of a number legal battles he is waging with different UK newspapers over privacy concerns.

RELATED: Prince Harry says he left most damaging claims out of memoir

vuukle comment

PRINCE HARRY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I didn&rsquo;t know my side boob would cause fighting': Heart Evangelista takes down sexy photo

'I didn’t know my side boob would cause fighting': Heart Evangelista takes down sexy photo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Heart Evangelista has decided to take down her sexy photo online because of fighting between her fans and basher...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kris is my world': Mark Leviste says relationship with Kris Aquino continues

'Kris is my world': Mark Leviste says relationship with Kris Aquino continues

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste revealed that he and TV host Kris Aquino are still in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2023 countdown begins

Miss Universe 2023 countdown begins

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
With three more days to the preliminary competitions, the Miss Universe clock has begun its countdown.
Entertainment
fbtw
Buhaghag ang hair? Here&rsquo;s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness
brandSpace

Buhaghag ang hair? Here’s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness

1 day ago
Using shampoo alone can strip hair of essential oils. Without using conditioner daily, hair may experience vitamin deficiency...
Entertainment
fbtw
A welcome break in Kawayan Cove

A welcome break in Kawayan Cove

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Thanks to last week’s long break, my good friend Angela Lopez invited her boyfriend Dino Santos, her cousin Mark Lopez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beauty Gonzalez on Carla Abellana: &lsquo;She&rsquo;s really good at being bad&rsquo;

Beauty Gonzalez on Carla Abellana: ‘She’s really good at being bad’

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Beauty Gonzalez said she’s a “very bad Beauty” in GMA Network’s new afternoon drama thriller, Stolen...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Loveless&rsquo; Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses

‘Loveless’ Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
After recently clearing her name from being “wrongly accused” as the reason why the SexBomb Girls had to leave...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee monster drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' gets release dates

Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee monster drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' gets release dates

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's much-anticipated drama "Gyeongseong Creature" will be released in two parts on the streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Lee Junho reenacts 'Red Sleeve' confession scene in Filipino

WATCH: Lee Junho reenacts 'Red Sleeve' confession scene in Filipino

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Korean star Lee Junho went the extra mile by singing a Filipino song and reenacting a scene from his critically acclaimed...
Entertainment
fbtw
From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land'&nbsp;

From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Korean star Lee Junho is such a professional that he even tried hard to recapture one iconic kilig moment for his fans and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with