^

Entertainment

Buhaghag ang hair? Here’s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness

Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 11:35am
for Cream Silk
Buhaghag ang hair? Hereâ��s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness
“Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga!” Barbie and Mimi chime.

Both trust Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner to make their hair #BoostedForMore

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine going out dressed and dolled up for a date night only to notice that your long hair is frizzy. Or you’re attending your fave K-idol’s fan meet but feel that your hair is extra rough as you fix a cute hairstyle. How about hanging out with your girl friends at a café but they notice that your hair is drier than usual?

You are not alone in these “buhag-haggard” hair moments. Even famous celebrities and influencers experience this.

Maria Clara herself, Barbie Forteza, has faced different hair concerns because of her work.

“My work demands a lot from my hair. One day, my hair gets styled using hair sprays and curling irons. Then the next day, I get mud or wine splashed on my hair! Sometimes, buhag-haggard na talaga yung hair ko!” she posts on TikTok.

“Cream Silk ghowrl” Mimiyuuuh attributes her “buhag-haggard” hair to low hair health and calls on her tribe to step up haircare.

According to the two, there’s also one common reason that’s causing rough, frizzy or dry hair, even hair fall at times. Not using conditioner after shampooing.

This is because using shampoo alone can strip hair of essential oils. Without using conditioner daily, hair may experience vitamin deficiency that leads to frizz, dryness, roughness and hair fall.

@mimiyuuuh MES HEART, NADINE, MES PIA, ITABI NIYO PO MUNA! KIMMMMMMYYYYYYYY! SHE IZ A CREAMSILK GHOWRL AFTER ALL! Buhag-haggard hair? That's a sign of low hair health! Kaya naman po it’s time to step up our hair care with Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner! It has a 30% more and has 10x more vitamins–for stronger and straighter hair day by day by day!? Our hair can now become the healthiest and most beautiful it can be! KABOOOOOGG ????????‍?? Stay tuned po as I continue to pamper my hair with Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner everyday – because shampoo lang? Kulang talaga! Dahil #BoostedForMore po tayo, opo! #CreamSilkPH #CreamSilkVitaminBoost ???????? @Unilever Beauty PH ? original sound - mimiyuuuh

“Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga!” Barbie and Mimi chime.

This is why both advise fellow Pinays to use the new Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner that comes with 10x more vitamins, giving 10x straighter and stronger hair.

With daily usage of the Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner after shampoo, hair health and beauty gets #BoostedForMore!

“Our hair can now become the healthiest and most beautiful it can be! KABOOOOOGG,” Mimi said.

Moreover, its two sachet variants, Standout Straight and Hair Fall Defense, are now 30% more for the same price.

“Now with 30% more para mas sulit and with 10x more vitamins, it helps transform my hair to the most healthy and most beautiful state it’s ever been in!” Barbie exclaims.

@barbieforteza8doneyet My work demands a lot from my hair. One day, my hair gets styled using hair sprays and curling irons. ????????‍?Then the next day, I get mud or wine splashed on my hair! ???? Sometimes, buhag-haggard na talaga yung hair ko! You know what helps my hair stay straight, strong and healthy in spite of all these? It’s using Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioner everyday! Now with 30% more para mas sulit and with 10x more vitamins, it helps transform my hair to the most healthy and most beautiful state it’s ever been in!  Shampoo lang? Kulang talaga! Use #CreamSilkVitaminBoost araw-araw para #BoostedForMore tayong lahat!  #CreamSilkPH ? original sound - Barbie Forteza

Each variant has different benefits too, so you can choose one that caters to your specific hair needs.

The Vitamin Boost Standout Straight Conditioner makes makes hair up to 10x straighter with regular use. It also makes hair smoother with less frizz with daily use.

On the other hand, the Vitamin Boost Hair Fall Defense Conditioner makes hair stronger from roots to tips, minimizing hair breakage with every day use.

Backed by science and expertise on haircare, Cream Silk has developed the new and improved Vitamin Boost Conditioners to empower Filipinas not to settle for less and to help beat vitamin deficiency on hair.

With the new Cream Silk Vitamin Boost Conditioners, boost your hair’s health and beauty so it becomes stronger and more beautiful day by day.

 

#BoostedForMore #CreamSilkVitaminBoost. For more information, follow #CreamSilkPH on Facebook and Instagram. — EUDEN VALDEZ

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Cream Silk. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 


vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

CREAM SILK

MIMIYUUUH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista on Marian Rivera: 'Real queens support each other'

Heart Evangelista on Marian Rivera: 'Real queens support each other'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista spoke kind words about her fellow actress Marian Rivera, closing the chapter of the years-long...
Entertainment
fbtw
A welcome break in Kawayan Cove

A welcome break in Kawayan Cove

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Thanks to last week’s long break, my good friend Angela Lopez invited her boyfriend Dino Santos, her cousin Mark Lopez...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Loveless&rsquo; Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses

‘Loveless’ Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
After recently clearing her name from being “wrongly accused” as the reason why the SexBomb Girls had to leave...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty Gonzalez on Carla Abellana: &lsquo;She&rsquo;s really good at being bad&rsquo;

Beauty Gonzalez on Carla Abellana: ‘She’s really good at being bad’

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Beauty Gonzalez said she’s a “very bad Beauty” in GMA Network’s new afternoon drama thriller, Stolen...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi po ako nakulong': Roderick Paulate answers queries from social media users

'Hindi po ako nakulong': Roderick Paulate answers queries from social media users

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran actor Roderick Paulate said that he did not go to jail for the graft case filed against him in his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them

'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The "Red Sleeve" star revealed what he would ask his popular cats given the chance that he could communicate with them.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Last weeks of Princess Diana's life': 'The Crown' set for final season

'Last weeks of Princess Diana's life': 'The Crown' set for final season

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The 10 episodes of the sixth and final season of the series is being released in two stages, with five episodes on Thursday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet

King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"King The Land" star Lee Junho showed why he is on top of his game as he mounted both a mini-concert and fanmeet at last night's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vegas wedding seals Abby and Jomari&rsquo;s second chance at love

Vegas wedding seals Abby and Jomari’s second chance at love

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It was a Hollywood celebrity wedding that inspired Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya to tie the knot in Las Vegas, officially...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with