Papa Obet gifts listeners with poignant Christmas song

Papa Obet, a DJ on GMA’s flagship FM station Barangay LS 97.1, has added Paano Ang Pasko to his two other Yuletide tunes, Una Kong Pasko (released in 2017) and Regalo (2022). The song captures the longing of those who will be away from their family and friends this Christmas due to work, and the wish to be part of the festivities.

MANILA, Philippines — From the onset of the “ber” months in the country, classic and contemporary Christmas tunes abound.

To borrow a line from the popular Yuletide song, it’s that most wonderful time of the year when established and new artists make and share their own contributions to this music genre.

One of them is Papa Obet, a deejay on GMA’s flagship FM station Barangay LS 97.1, who has recently released Paano Ang Pasko. The ditty is a follow-up to his last year’s Christmas song, Regalo, dedicated to his daughter.

“This is my third Christmas song,” said Papa Obet, whose first was Una Kong Pasko, in a recent virtual press conference.

What he knows is that when Christmastime is approaching, most of our Kapuso are missing their loved ones. Being away from their family or relatives makes them feel sad. That served as the germ of the idea for his latest song.

“I think when a song is sad (or poignant), people tend to listen to it (intently) and try to understand every word and lyric in it,” shared he. “This is to make a comparison to a cheerful, jolly Christmas song, in which with the latter, they will just sing and dance along with it.”

The line from the song “Paano, paano ang pasko kung wala ka na naman sa piling ko (what will Christmas be like when you’re not with me again)” simply tugs at the heartstrings, said he.

The tune also resonates with Filipinos living abroad who cannot be with their loved ones and will miss the festivities because of work and prior commitments.

Asked if there’s one person Papa Obet would like to spend the forthcoming Christmas with, he said it would be his daughter. Their light and catching-up moments will be captured in photographs and the memories that come with them. Last year, he didn’t have the chance to do so. Hopefully, his wish will be granted this time.

His Una Kong Pasko, meanwhile, did pave the way for Papa Obet into the local recording scene, and in showcasing his singing and songwriting skills in 2017. Two years after, he released the single Binibining Kay Ganda. He followed it up with the Papa Obet Spotlight Sessions EP in 2021. That’s why Christmas music is very special to him.

“Parang ayoko na ngang gumawa ng ibang songs outside Christmas (it seems that I just don’t want to write other songs). Parang sabi ko nga, ‘Gusto ko Christmas na lang lagi ang gagawin ko (I want to focus more on Christmas tunes).’ Iba yung pakiramdan kasi kapag Chrsitmas songs ang ginagawa ko, ang sarap sa pakiramdan, ang sarap sa feeling (doing so gives me a different feeling and it feels good),” said he, who finds the season very magical.

Before him becoming a recording artist, Papa Obet has already made a name for himself as a Kapuso DJ. He joined LS FM in 2011 after responding to its plug looking for a new male deejay.

“I applied, and luckily, I was chosen,” recalled the self-confessed fan of FM radio. “Ever since I was a kid,” added he, “The radio was on while we were having breakfast before going to school. I’m really into music. I would then imitate the (voices of the) announcers. I told myself that I wanted to be like them.”

The community radio in his hometown, Orion, Bataan, further piqued his interest, and it was a natural choice for him to take up mass communication at Asia Pacific College, along with courses in drafting technology and information technology.

His knack for composing tunes, on the other hand, began when he was still in elementary school, which tapped him to participate in regional competitions for poetry and songwriting.

Fast-forward to now: Papa Obet handles the Barangay LS program, Forever Request, wherein, as the title suggests, listeners can make song requests through phonelines and social media platforms. He is onboard Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Off-air, Papa Obet is Earl John Mendoza Ablao. His on-air name was given to him and voted for by fellow DJs from a list of names.

With the term “barangay” or community in the station name, the names of its DJs should be common or familiar such as Baldo, Jepoy, Tolits, and Iko.

As for his way in keeping audiences engaged for two hours and his personality as a DJ, he had this to say, “Sa akin naman hindi nawawala yung energy ko, kahit sabihing puyat ako o kagigising ko lang (I maintain my being energetic even if I’m tired or I have just woken up). Kailangan energetic ka sa radyo. How people have gotten to know you from the beginning, like if you’re malumanay magsalita (slow and gentle), you need to sustain it. That’s your character. Mine is energetic, maingay at mabilis magsalita (loud and speaks quickly).”

Although he has his own songs to add to a collection of Christmas songs to listen to, Papa Obet said that Gary Valenciano’s Pasko na Sinta Ko, Ariel Rivera’s Sana Ngayong Pasko, and Grown-up Christmas List are his favorites.

(Paano Ang Pasko, released under GMA Music, is now available on streaming platforms.)