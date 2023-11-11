New music label Viral Records introduces artists

MANILA, Philippines — A newly launched recording company, Viral Records, recently made its presence felt in the local music industry when it introduced seven artists — four bands and three solo performers.

The artists are all writing their original music and creating their own songs.

The recording company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Patsy Ferrer, said that launching the seven artists all at the same time was intentional on their part.

“We found what we were looking for in these artists,” said Patsy. “We want to support the music that they want to create. We want them to improve what they are doing now. We don’t want them to conform to just a particular music. We want them to grow.”

Top Notch

Patsy added, “We are really looking for artists who are in tune with us and with the same vision. In the future, we are looking for the same artists and we want to support what they want to do creatively.”

Lirico

This month, Viral Records artists are scheduled to have mall shows until the holiday season. They are also slated to participate in the Heroes Convention on Nov. 3 to 5 in Antipolo and Animé Convention on Nov. 17 to 19.

Akashita

All artists have experienced low points in their venture into music. Some even went through rejection and disappointments. But everybody rose above their individual pursuits that made it better for them to create beautiful music.

Chandler

The music producer and director of Viral Records, Rayven Popular, is helping all new artists put together their songs, produce their beats and differentiate their branding.

“We make sure no two songs sound alike, although the artists are free to do what they want to do,” disclosed Patsy. “We always keep that in mind, because we have many artists. We have three bands, groups and solo artists who do different genres, like rap, R&B. We want to honor their creativity. We want them to be free and express themselves.”

First among the solo artists is Chandler, who recalls his childhood memories of being in a recording studio with his mom and how the experiences prepared him for his turn in the recording booth.

Throughout his childhood, 21-year-old Chandler remembers being exposed to music early on. He apparently took after his mom, known professionally as Camille Victoria, who won Ang Bagong Kampeon in the early ‘80s.

Chandler is part of a legacy family in the music industry. His grandfather was FILSCAP (Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Inc.) founder Constancio de Guzman, who composed Maalaala Mo Kaya and Bayan Ko.

For Isaiah, music is more than just a hobby, a career or a form of art. Music is a lifestyle. He was only in seventh grade when he got hooked to rap after watching a rap battle with his cousin.

However, Isaiah’s early attempts turned to disappointments, since he didn’t have anything personal to write about. Two years later, things changed when Isaiah experienced his first heartbreak that inspired him to write a love song.

Jefn shares the struggle in releasing his music and his creative, collaborative vision as an artist. Having learned how to play musical instruments through YouTube, it was easy for him to visualize the complete package of the song he will compose.

Nineteen-year-old budding artist Nicole, who is the lead and only female singer of Lirico, admitted to be greatly influenced and inspired by KZ Tandingan, as well as Taylor Swift and Arianna Grande. Nicole became the missing element in the Lirico rap duo of Lino and RJ.

Lirico is the initials of the members’ names — Lito, Ricky and Nicole. Family has played a major part in the trio’s introduction to music, from having relatives who are also musically inclined to their exposure to karaoke music in family events and artists across different generations and genres.

“We want to first concentrate on OPM (Original Pilipino Music) before we go global or worldwide,” Nicole admitted.

Top Notch, composed of third year university students Dominic, Johann, Lawrence and Richard, started creating music from the four corners of their classrooms to the big stage.

It was the year 2017 when Dominic and Lawrence started playing guitars at the back of their classrooms. Richard saw the two and merely picked up a box to follow the beat. Johann, curious about what the three were doing, approached them and started singing.

Akashita (pronounced Akash-ta) — Asher (lead guitarist), JP (drummer), Ramon (pianist and rhythm guitarist) and Raven (bassist) — shares their unique process of songwriting.

Coming from a variety of bands, the members were driven to pursue their own brand and style of music, a celebration of their individual genre preferences and skills through diverse sounds.

Nueva Ecija-based Noodlez takes their music to the big city. JP, Kelvs, Daniel and Pipz share their early beginnings performing in Cabanatuan and their preparations for their journey towards the big city.

Joining the Battle of the Bands prompted them to think about their formal name. Eating pancit canton allowed them to call their quartet Noodlez. What was initially a fun name turned out to be the group’s lucky charm.

With the goal of Viral Records to give platforms for young artists, they want to create a safe space for creativity.

“We are blessed to have seven artists whom we launched at the same time,” Patsy said proudly. “Why not? We started doing this February and released their records in July. They got their feet wet. We are so blessed to have seven amazing talents.”