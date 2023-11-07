Smokey Manaloto returning for 'Takeshi's Castle' Filipino reboot with Eugene Domingo, Sassa Gurl

Eugene Domingo, Smokey Manaloto, and Sassa Gurl in the Filipino reboot of 'Takeshi's Castle'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Smokey Manaloto will be returning to the world of "Takeshi's Castle" when the reboot of the Japanese game show hits streaming platform Prime Video this November 16.

The original version of the game show that aired during the late '80s involved a number of contestants "forced" into physical challenges, culminating in a "cart battle" with the titular general.

Manaloto previously hosted the Filipino dub of the original "Takeshi's Castle" in 1989 alongside Anjo Yllana performing the characters Emporer Takeshi and Iwakura, respectively.

For the reboot, Manaloto will portray a former employee of Takeshi, bringing back his signature snarky commentary and an insider's insight into the show's various games.

Joining Manaloto are comedienne Eugene Domingo as the resident marities representing all chismosas, internet comedian Jun Sabayton as one of Takeshi’s henchmen Shitake who explains the games' rules, and comedy content creator Sassa Gurl.

Each of the eight episodes of the "Takeshi's Castle" reboot will feature a guest-star commentator such as Maris Racal, Zanjoe Marudo and Ketchup Eusebio.

"'Takeshi's Castle,' a cherished classic, makes a glorious comeback with a locally relevant concept and an exceptional cast, reigniting nostalgia among the long time fans and sparking a fresh sense of excitement

for the new generation," said Quark Henares, head of Philippines Originals at Prime Video. "We're absolutely thrilled and look forward to entertain our Pinoy audience with this show."

The reboot is directed by former longtime "Eat Bulaga" writer RA Rivera a produced by filmmakers Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone under their production company Project 8 Projects.

"Takeshi's Castle" marked its comeback after 34 years with a global premiere in Ebisu Garden Place in Tokyo, Japan last April.

