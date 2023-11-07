^

Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya exchange vows in Las Vegas

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 1:38pm
Celebrity couple Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya tied the knot in Las Vegas yesterday. 

In her Facebook account, Abby posted photos of their wedding. 

"Viduya-Yllana Nuptial 11/5/23," she captioned the post. 

The couple announced their wedding plans at the Motorsport Carnivale press conference last August. 

"We're getting married soon, sometime in November," Jomari announced.  

"I cannot be away from work. As a councilor, as a legislator, hindi ako pwedeng mawala ng Thursday, so 'yung timing ng Halloween, for a break, para makaalis lang ako ng mabilis. Tuloy naman siya ng November," he added. 

Jomari then said that they will also wed in a church ceremony in 2025.  

"Then mag-church wedding kami, latest is 2025, in my hometown Peñafrancia in Naga City, Camarines Sur," he said. 

For her part, Abby said that they will do a Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck moment in Las Vegas.  

"We’re going to Vegas. We’re gonna pull-off a JLo and Ben Affleck wedding. Kasi, gusto namin na kami lang dalawa at first," she said. 

"A few of our family members will be joining us there, like my daughter. My eldest daughter will be joining us in Vegas and some of Jom's relatives," she added. 

