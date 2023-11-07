Sharon Cuneta thanks hubby Kiko Pangilinan, kids for reunion concert with ex Gabby Concepcion

Actress Sharon Cuneta with husband Sen. Francis Pangilinan with their three children

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta credited her husband Kiko Pangilinan and their kids for making her reunion concert with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion possible.

In her Instagram account, Sharon said that her family understands that it is only for the show.

"Never ko sana nagawa ang shows namin ni Gabby without my husband and kids’ approval. They were the first to congratulate me after MOA! Malawak kasi isip ng pamilya namin sorry naman! Proud sila of me!" she said.

“P.P.S. Tanggap ko na habangbuhay hati ang katawan ko kasi naging 2 ang pamilya ko. Pero ako ang nahihiya sa mga anak ko kasi nadadamay sila just because I am their mommyt hurts me," she added.

Sharon also asked the public not to create issues for her kids to fight each other.

“And pls I am not a ‘mamananggal!’ Please, kindly stop making my kids sabong or pinag-aaway di naman sila mga manok. Ngek. Peace na please. Pis b widju en olso wid us.) @kristinaconcepcion @frankiepangilinan @mielpangilinan #terrazamartinez,” she said.

Sharon and her family celebrated the 14th birthday of their youngest child Miguel recently.

She said that she's now back to reality before the Cebu leg of her concert with Gabbi on November 17.

“Kahit may Cebu concert pa sa 17th, back to reality muna kayo mga anak! My son Miguel celebrated his 14th birthday with us on Oct. 29! A simple dinner at the place he wanted to go to,” she said.

Sharon said that she missed her daughters KC and Frankie, who are now abroad.

"Missed our Kakie and KC but I am happy to have been able to be with my family between the MOA Arena and Okada Manila shows!" she said.

“From now on, to avoid risking all four of my children’s feelings being targeted by trolls, even on their birthdays I will give them all my loving messages not on social media na but in personal notes na lang," she added.

RELATED: Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion