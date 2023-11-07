How Pacman inspired Chocolate Factory’s motivational song feat. Gloc-9

Chocolate Factory has recently released Paglipad, with a narrative based on the rise-to-fame story of boxing world champion and former senator Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao. The ditty encourages one to push forward and chase one’s dreams. The five-piece reggae collective works with rapper and songwriter Gloc-9 (left photo) for the single, which will be a part and parcel of Chocolate Factory’s upcoming album.

MANILA, Philippines — Part of the vibrant local Pinoy reggae community is the collective Chocolate Factory, composed of Antonio Brown on vocals; Louie Domingo, bass; Boney Hipe, keys; Mark Ocampo, guitars; and Khay Regala, drums.

The group’s latest output is the single Paglipad, which “focuses on the struggles being experienced by individuals and motivates everyone to continue on or move forward,” said Antonio in a virtual one-on-one with The STAR, also attended by fellow Chocolate Factory artist-musicians. A piece of information given to this paper says that “the song is a reminder of pushing forward through all obstacles, eventually turning adversity to advantage.”

The song narrative was inspired by boxing world champion and former senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, who produced the band’s debut and self-titled album. From this collaboration, Chocolate Factory became, to some extent, privy to Manny’s rise-to-fame story and secrets to success. The band could easily compose a tune about him.

“We also have other inspirational songs like Ilalim, which is environmental (theme-wise) and inspirational at the same time,” shared the vocalist.

Paglipad will also be among the featured songs in Chocolate Factory’s upcoming album, and its strategy for the latter’s endeavor is to record and release a single after another.

“When we complete it, let’s say, with eight tracks or songs, then we will compile them into an album. We will also come up with a name for it,” added Antonio.

Adhering to such a trend in recording and using available technologies that allow people to work anywhere and anytime, Chocolate Factory finds this approach, instead of coming up with a full album, ideal because it maximizes the effort and hard work that should be put into a song. This also provides every tune proper exposure, like airplay and promotion.

“We hope to share (and create more) music that inspires and presents messages that people will listen to in a reggae style,” said Khay of the group’s goals.

Chocolate Factory traced its performing roots in Angeles City, Pampanga by doing bar gigs and eventually created a loyal fanbase there. Their popularity reached enthusiasts of Pinoy reggae music, an Original Pilipino Music (OPM) genre associated with such artists as Brownman Revival, Blakdyak and Tropical Depression, in nearby provinces. Then, the possibility to write songs and make an album as well as an EP came to fruition. Among their hits are Ilalim, Kung Ika’y Akin, Letra, One Love, and Sexy Lady.

But the group was never spared from feeling that their career was going nowhere. With the Chocolate Factory members’ passion for their music genre, they simply carried on, and everything paid off.

“It’s our belief in each of us that makes us never lose the motivation and hope (to perform and create music),” said Louie. “When we feel uninspired, we push and lift each other up.” The group would also find ways to study something new and keep everyone busy. Chocolate Factory remains intact and united.

At this point in their career, Chocolate Factory band members are grateful that they are able to enjoy their calling to perform and provide for the needs of their families.

Checking their schedule for the month, the band’s hands are full, and it will go to Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; Carmen, North Cotabato; Bagac, Bataan; Parañaque City (for the Rakrakan Festival); Casiguran, Sorsogon; Quezon City; and Ligao, Albay, after gracing an invitation in Bacnotan, La Union, last week.

Aside from having Manny as inspiration for Paglipad, Chocolate Factory had the opportunity to collaborate with award-winning rapper and songwriter Gloc-9. This was made possible because the group and solo artist’s managers know each other and pitching an idea for a collab was favorable.

Mark and Boney shared that when they sent Gloc-9 instrumental material to consider and work on, the latter would attend to it right away.

Chocolate Factory said the artist’s work ethic is something to emulate. It has inspired the group to do the same and Chocolate Factory feels honored to have worked with him.

As for the creative process in composing Paglipad, Antonio said the song’s audio aspect was already complete. In a recording studio, they put together the music produced collectively, and the vocalist wrote the lyrics. Then they left a space for the rapping and vocals of Gloc-9.

Given the affordances and uses of today’s technologies, the creatives would exchange files like music and vocals to form a new song. This process was convenient for them, who also had prior commitments.

Complementing the song is the music video, described by the team of five-piece reggae outfit as action-packed.

Asked about the meaning behind the group’s name, Chocolate Factory, Louie replied, “It’s a sweet reggae music,” while Antonio added that the word “chocolate” refers to the idea that music is a food for one’s soul.

In the past three years, the group has also received recognition and nominations from Awit Awards for songs Lord, asa ka pa? and Panaginip (Raga Muffin Girl) in the Best World Music Recording category.

However, clearly, Chocolate Factory commits to popularizing and promoting Pinoy reggae through new recordings and performances.

(Paglipad is available on all digital platforms. Visit Chocolate Factory’s social media platforms and website for its gigs and songs.)