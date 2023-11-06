Vhong Navarro, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz pay tribute to departed comedians using AI

MANILA, Philippines — "It's Showtime" hosts Vhong Navarro, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz on Monday paid tribute to all of the showbiz comedians who passed away.

In their "Magpasikat" performance earlier, Vhong, Jugs and Teddy transformed themselves as Dolphy, Babalu and Redford White, respectively using the artificial inteligence (AI) technology.

Departed comedians such as Bentong, Chokoleit, Don Pepot, Gary Lising, Mang Tomas, Palito, Panchito, Ritchi D Horsie, to name a few were also seen in the background video.

The trio also transformed as Bert Marcelo, Mely Tagasa, Dencio Padilla, Tiya Pusit, Blakdyak, Yoyoy Villame, Willie Nepomuceno, Chiquito, Rene Requeistas and German Moreno.

At the end of the performance, Nova Villa then appeared on stage asking Dolphy to get married. Nova and Dolphy starred in the '90s hit comedy series "Home Along Da Riles."

Their performance brought laughter and tears to the audience.

"Napakaganda ng ginawa niyo. Entertaining and at the same time heartwarming," Vice said.

When asked why they chose to perform using the AI technology, Vhong said "Parang lahat nagawa na natin dito. So naisip ng team namin na gawin ang AI dahil nauuso siya ngayon. Pero ang pag-gamit ng AI dapat ginagamit yan sa tama at hindi sa pangloloko ng kapwa.”

Vhong said that some family members of the departed comedians are in the studio.

"Family ni Blakdyak, Mely Tagasa, Willie Nep, Babalu nandiyan. Salamat sa pagpayag na gamitin ang kanilang mga itsura at muling magpakita dito sa 'It's Showtime,'" Vhong said.

"Alay namin to sa ating mga legendary comedians," Jugs added.

