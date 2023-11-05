'Comfortable, professional': Ruru Madrid, Yassi Pressman work together anew in 'Black Rider'

MANILA, Philippines — It is not the first time that Ruru Madrid and Yassi Pressman are working together, and it showed that the two are familiar with each other as they profess that they had a good start while taping for their new show "Black Rider," premiering tomorrow on GMA-7.

Both actors talked about having "no walls" between then when they and the show's cast attended their press conference last week.

"Okay naman ka-trabaho si Yassi. Sobrang bait. She's very professional... Pagdating sa set, mararamdaman namin agad ang tiwala sa isa't isa. Nandoon kami agad sa emosyon na hinihingi ng bawat eksena. So hindi na kami nahirapan from the very beginning. Kahit nu'ng time na ginagawa pa namin 'yung pelikula," Ruru shared.

The actors recently starred in the romantic flick "Video City" that was shown in cinemas last September.



Yassi complimented her "Black Rider" leading man, citing his professionalism and dedication to their craft.

"Sa akin din po. Malaking-malaki 'yung respeto ko kay Ruru. Nu'ng ginawa namin 'yung 'Video City,' nakita ko po kung gaano siya ka-passionate at kung gaano niya nire-respeto 'yung craft and trabaho namin. Talagang inaaral niya 'yung eksena," she said.

Apart from the recent flick, the two were co-stars in "Dormitoryo," the 2013 weekly horror show. But despite a decade of not working together since Yassi decided to transfer to ABS-CBN in 2016, she felt comfortable working with Ruru.

"Tinatanggal niya rin 'yung wall na usually meron po 'yung iba. Ginagawa niyang comfortable 'yung feelings ko, 'yung emotions na pwede kong ibigay, na binabalik niya more than a hundred percent, every single time."

"'Yung sinasabi niya kanina na bawat eksena ibibigay niya lahat, he really means it, and I respect him so much for that. Masarap po siyang ka-trabaho," she added.

Ruru agreed and also complimented his newest leading lady.



"Walang naramdaman na meron siyang wall. Parang nandoon agad sa eksena. Bibihira po 'yung ganon na katrabaho. Grateful na nakatrabaho ko uli si Yassi," Ruru said.

"Black Rider" premieres tomorrow after the newscast of "24 Oras" on GMA-7.

RELATED: 'Ako rin po lumalaban': Yassi Pressman confesses action role made her join 'Black Rider'